Jupiter's Brown Buries Daytona in Extras, 5-3

July 16, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Activated from the injured list earlier in the day, 2B Micah Brown gave Jupiter the lead in the eighth and again in the 10th, as the Hammerheads topped the Daytona Tortugas, 5-3, in 10 innings in front of 2,032 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday night.

Tied at three heading into extras, LF Jhonny Santos (3-5, 2 R) began the frame with a bunt single to put runners at first and third. Brown (1-3, R, 2 RBI, BB, SO) then laced a line drive into left field. Daytona's LF Stuart Fairchild charged in and tried to make a diving catch, but it was ruled a trapped ball by base umpire Justin Whiddon. Brown's RBI single put Jupiter (13-14, 34-59) back head, 4-3. Santos would later score on a wild pitch to extend the advantage to two, 5-3.

Daytona (12-15, 47-45) would bring the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the 10th, but RHP Jeff Lindgren (1.0 IP) got 1B Bruce Yari (2-5) to bounce out to the pitcher to seal the win and his first professional save.

The Hammerheads initially held a 3-2 lead entering the bottom of the ninth. Daytona rallied and managed to load the bases on singles from C Hendrik Clementina (2-4, R), Yari, and a hit-by-pitch of CF Andy Sugilio (0-4, 2 SO). 3B Yonathan Mendoza (2-4, 2B, RBI, BB, SO) was then walked on four pitches to force home the tying run, knotting it at three aside.

The contest was a back-and-forth affair throughout. Jupiter snagged an early advantage, 1-0, in the top of the third courtesy of an RBI single to center from RF Jerar Encarnación (2-6, RBI, 4 SO).

In the bottom of the sixth, the Tortugas snatched their only lead of the night. Following a two-out, ground-rule double by 2B Alejo López (1-5, R, 2B, 2 SO), a subsequent throwing error enabled the 23-year-old to score and tie the game at one. SS José García (1-4, RBI, 2 SO) proceeded to put Daytona in front, 2-1, with a bloop single to right, scoring Fairchild from third.

Jupiter managed to tie it back up in the top of the seventh on a run-scoring, ground-rule double to left by DH Tristan Pompey (1-5, 2B, RBI, BB, 2 SO). The Hammerheads regained the lead, 3-2, in the eighth on a sacrifice fly to center from Brown.

Neither starter received a decision on Tuesday. Jupiter's LHP Trevor Rogers (7.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 6 SO) exited in line for the victory after issuing just two unearned runs over seven frames. LHP Connor Curlis (4.0 IP, 5 H, R, ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) yielded a single run over his four innings on the hill for Daytona.

Despite suffering a blown save, RHP Colton Hock (1.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, BB, 3 SO) collected his third triumph of the season. LHP Andy Cox (1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, ER, 2 SO) surrendered both runs in the 10th - one earned - and was saddled with his second defeat.

Eight-time NBA All-Star, 2000 NBA Slam Dunk champion, and Daytona Beach native Vince Carter will be at The Jack on Wednesday. The 21-year NBA veteran will sign autographs along the Riverwalk - located on the third-base concourse - from 5:45 until 6:45 p.m. Other items will be up for auction to benefit the Embassy of Hope Foundation. Additionally, it will be another Wishful Wednesday presented by VyStar Credit Union. Each Wednesday home game, the Tortugas celebrate, recognize, and help raise awareness and funds for local charities around Volusia County. Fans can bring their four-legged furry friends for a "nine-inning vacation" of their own for a Bark in the Park Night presented by NextHome at the Beach. For just $2, patrons can purchase a "pooch pass" to have their pup join them at the game.

The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 6:50 p.m. ET, leading up to the 7:05 p.m. ET start at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Wednesday evening's game can be heard on www.daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

Daytona is scheduled to hand the ball to RHP Mac Sceroler (4-2, 4.60 ERA) in game two of the series. Jupiter is expected to send LHP Braxton Garrett (3-4, 3.01 ERA) - Miami's No. 13 prospect per Baseball America - to the hill.

Multi-game plans and single-game tickets are still currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

