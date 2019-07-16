Stone Crabs Game Notes - Tue, July 16 at St. Lucie

After taking two of three from Tampa, the Stone Crabs visit second-place St. Lucie for a three-games series beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

LHP Shane McClanahan will start the series opener, against LHP Thomas Szapucki of St. Lucie.

Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

Full game notes and the latest Stone Crabs roster are attached.

STONE CRABS TAKE FINALE WITH TAMPA

The Stone Crabs got a solid outing from Stephen Woods Jr. (5 IP, 1 R, 5 K) and just enough offense to beat Tampa 4-3 Sunday, taking the series from the Yankees' affiliate. Jim Haley hit two home runs in the series, including a solo shot in the fifth inning Sunday.

MEET THE METS

The Stone Crabs will meet the St. Lucie Mets Tuesday for the fourth of five series they'll play in 2019. The series features the two hottest pitching staffs in the league, with Charlotte (2.07) and St. Lucie (2.77) running one and two in July ERA. They trail Charlotte by only three games in the division for the right to play Fort Myers in the Southern Division Championship Series. Over the past three seasons, the Stone Crabs own a 27-10 record against the Mets, the best against any FSL opponent.

STREAK FOR THE AGES

After losing to the Tarpons 6-4 on Saturday, the Stone Crabs completed the longest winning streak in franchise history:

10 games - July 2-12, 2019

9 games - June 9-20, 2010

8 games - May 6-14, 2015

8 games - July 26-Aug 2, 2014

7 games - July 27-Aug 2, 2018

7 games - Aug 9-15, 2010

RUNNING WILD

After stealing four more bases on Friday, the Stone Crabs extended their league lead in stolen bases, more than 20 ahead of every other team in the circuit. They've also shut down the opposition's running game:

SB ATT SB%

Stone Crabs 131 171 76.6%

Opponent 49 74 66.2%

The majority of those stolen bases have come in the last few weeks, with Charlotte stealing 39 bases in the last 18 games (2.2 SB/game).

THE ABSOLUTE BEST

The Stone Crabs have gone 20-5 to start the second half, by far the best start to a half in franchise history. Amongst the eight leagues that use split seasons in Minor League Baseball, Charlotte boasts the BEST second half record:

1. Charlotte 20-5 (.800)

2. Bowie 19-5 (.792)

3. Delmarva 18-7 (.720)

4. Bowling Green 17-7 (.708)

Clinton 17-7 (.708)

6. Dunedin 17-8 (.680)

Salem 17-8 (.680)

STARTING STRONG

Led by three Bowling Green call-ups, the Stone Crabs' starting rotation has been phenomenal over the last 35 games:

Team ERA K/9 H/9 BB/9

Before May 31 28-27 3.31 6.8 8.3 3.4

Since May 31 27-8 1.34 9.2 6.0 1.8

JOYS OF JUNE

The Stone Crabs finished the month of June on a six-game winning streak. Their .667 winning percentage matched the second best month in franchise history. After an 11-2 start to July, they will likely threaten the same marks this month:

19-8 (.704) - July 2018

16-8 (.667) - JUNE 2019

18-9 (.667) - August 2017

18-9 (.667) - June 2010

PITCHING RANKS

Tommy Romero - 2nd in MiLB in ERA (1.82)

Joe Ryan - T-2nd in MiLB in strikeouts (125)

