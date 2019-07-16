Palm Beach Prevails Late over Florida, 11-7

JUPITER, FLA.: The Florida Fire Frogs led almost the entire way, but the Palm Beach Cardinals hung around and used a six-run eighth inning to escape with a 11-7 win on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Fire Frogs scored at least a run in six of the nine innings while pounding out 15 hits. Florida led 5-1 going into the bottom of the sixth before the momentum started to turn.

Jefrey Ramos reached on an error and came home on a Logan Brown RBI single to get the scoring started in the second.

The Florida lead tripled to 3-0 on a bases loaded, two-run base hit from Brown in the third. He ended up going 2-5 on the night.

Imeldo Diaz recorded two hits and scored three runs in the game for the Cardinals. He started a third inning rally with a bloop knock off RHP Nolan Kingham and was plated on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Nick Plummer to trim the Fire Frogs margin to 3-1.

Brett Langhorne's night took flight in the fifth. His two-bagger allowed the hustling Ramos to scamper home for a 4-1 Fire Frogs lead. Langhorne went 4-5 at the dish, swatting two doubles, driving in two, and scoring once in what was his first career four-hit performance.

RHP Alvaro Seijas battled through five innings for Palm Beach, surrendering nine hits, four runs (one earned), two walks, and racking up six punch outs while not factoring in the decision.

Ramos would produce a run for the Frogs on a single in the sixth that scored Harris for the 5-1 Florida edge. He climbed aboard four separate occasions on Tuesday.

The game started to shift in the bottom of the sixth when Nick Dunn poked a two-out, two-run double off Kingham to cut Florida's lead in half. Julio Rodriguez added an RBI base hit to make it 5-4 after six stanzas.

Kingham still ended up turning in a quality start, scattering five hits, three earned runs, a walk, and seven strikeouts across six frames.

Florida and Palm Beach traded runs in the seventh. Andrew Moritz singled in Langhorne. Nolan Gorman had an RBI knock as well for Palm Beach. This was the only tally RHP Daysbel Hernandez would allow in his inning of work.

The Cardinals top prospect went 3-5 with 3 RBIs and two runs scored.

Langhorne plated Sean Michel for a 7-5 Fire Frogs edge going to the bottom of the eighth.

Things didn't go smoothly for RHP Matt Hartman against the Cardinals, who rallied for six runs to take their first lead of the game at 11-7. Plummer drew a bases loaded walk to start the scoring. Juan Yepez blooped a two-run single for the lead. Gorman tacked on two more with a double. Dunn doubled in another.

Hartman (0-5) yielded six runs on three hits and three walks to draw the losing end of the decision.

RHP Ben Yokley (1-3) ended up with his first win of the year, permitting four hits, two runs, and three walks in the seventh and the eighth, but wiggling out of a couple jams to keep the game close.

LHP Patrick Dayton worked around a single and an error to secure the final three outs for the Cards in the ninth.

Riley Delgado had a nice night at the plate for the Fire Frogs, going 3-6.

NEXT UP: Florida hopes to rebound on Wednesday evening at the Dean at 6:30 pm. The Fire Frogs starter will be determined tomorrow. RHP Perry DellaValle (5-4, 3.00) will pitch for the Cardinals. The pregame show on the Fire Frogs Baseball Network ramps up at 6:20.

