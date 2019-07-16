Fire Frogs Come Home to $2 Tickets and a Moon Landing Anniversary Celebration

July 16, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





KISSIMMEE, FL: Fresh off a 21-day stretch where they played just four home games at Osceola County Stadium, the Fire Frogs are ready to begin a BIG weekend series full of promotions against the Fort Myers Miracle (Minnesota Twins).

Friday, July 19th vs. Fort Myers Miracle: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

ALL TICKETS ARE JUST $2

The first 250 inside the gates receive an official Fire Frogs bouncy ball

Coqui night! The players will wear their Coqui specialty jerseys

Cuban sandwich with choice of beer for $10

Wawa coupons given out at the gate

Saturday, July 20th vs. Fort Myers Miracle: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

Moon Landing 50th Anniversary Celebration

The players will wear specialty jerseys that fans can bid on in our jersey auction

MoonPie and Tang samples

Space-themed music and graphics

Wawa coupons given out at the gate

Sunday, July 21st vs. Fort Myers Miracle: 12:00 p.m. (gates open 11:00 a.m.)

Fans can enjoy margaritas for $5, including our own Fire Rita

Get your hands on our tasty BBQ box that includes healthy portions of pulled pork, brisket, smoked sausage, and garlic toast for $15

Get your tickets now by visiting: https://www.milb.com/florida/tickets/single-game-tickets

