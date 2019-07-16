Vince Carter Appearance, Thirsty Thursday Part of Fun Week at the Jack

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas remain at home this week, as they welcome the Jupiter Hammerheads, the High-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, to Jackie Robinson Ballpark for a three-game series. Among the highlights of the homestand are an appearance by NBA legend Vince Carter and a Bud Light Thirsty Thursday.

The series begins on Tuesday, July 16 with a Silver Sluggers Night presented by MetCare. Members of the Tortugas' exclusive 60-and-older club receive a free drink, discounted Michelob Ultra, and a reserved ticket for every Tuesday night home game. Fans will also be able to join in with Baseball Bingo through the night. The squad will host another Cancer Awareness Night at the ballpark presented by Radiology Imaging Centers. Daytona players and coaches will don special pink-tinted uniforms that highlight many local cancer survivors. Fans are encouraged to come hungry for a Taco Tuesday at The Jack with beef and chicken tacos going for just $2. The lid-lifter is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m.

Eight-time NBA All-Star, 2000 NBA Slam Dunk champion, and Daytona Beach native Vince Carter will be at The Jack on Wednesday, July 17. The 21-year NBA veteran will sign autographs along the Riverwalk - located on the third-base concourse - from 5:45 until 6:45 p.m. Other items will be up for auction to benefit the Embassy of Hope Foundation. Additionally, it will be another Wishful Wednesday presented by VyStar Credit Union. Each Wednesday home game, the Tortugas celebrate, recognize, and help raise awareness and funds for local charities around Volusia County. Fans can bring their four-legged furry friends for a "nine-inning vacation" of their own for a Bark in the Park Night presented by NextHome at the Beach. For just $2, patrons can purchase a "pooch pass" to have their pup join them at the game. Game two of the series is scheduled to get underway at 7:05 p.m.

The homestand wraps up on July 18 with a Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light. Fans are encouraged to come out and be a part of the biggest party in Central Florida, as draft beers and fountain sodas can be purchased for just $1 all evening long. First pitch for the series' finale is penciled in for 7:05 p.m.

Tickets for all three games are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' ticket office at 386-257-3172.

Probable Starting Pitchers

Tuesday: LHP Trevor Rogers (4-7, 2.72 ERA) vs. LHP Connor Curlis (1-0, 0.00 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

Wednesday: LHP Braxton Garrett (3-4, 3.01 ERA) vs. RHP Mac Sceroler (4-2, 4.60 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

Thursday: RHP Jordan Holloway (2-7, 5.15 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Orewiler (6-7, 3.29 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

