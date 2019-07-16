Mets Host Big Home Stand at First Data Field

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are excited to return to First Data Field for a six-game home stand that runs Tuesday through Sunday.

First up is a crucial three-game series against the Charlotte Stone Crabs (Tampa Bay) Tuesday-Thursday. The Mets, who have won nine of their last 11 games, only trail the Stone Crabs by three games for first place in the FSL South Division. Charlotte is a remarkable 18-2 in its last 20 games.

The Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia) are back in town for a weekend series Friday-Sunday to cap the home stand.

Games on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday start at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday is Camp Day with a 10:30 a.m. first pitch. Sunday's home stand finale is a noon start.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com, over the phone by calling 772-871-2115 or at the ticket booth outside of Gate A on game days only (opens 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Sunday).

The highlights of the home stand are Star Wars Night and Dollar Night on Thursday and Maddie's Fight Foundation Night on Saturday.

The following is a full list of happenings at the ballpark for the upcoming home slate.

Tuesday - 6:30 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 10:30 a.m.

-Camp Day: Summer camps from around the Treasure Coast will fill up the ballpark for morning baseball. Interested parties should call 772-871-2100 for more information.

Thursday - 6:30 p.m.

-Star Wars Night: Special celebrity appearance by Spencer Wilding, who played Darth Vadar in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Wilding has also appeared in Game of Thrones, Harry Potter movies and Men in Black. Wilding will be signing autographs and taking pictures at the gate from 5-6 p.m. and during the game in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

-Star Wars Jerseys: The Mets will wear special Star Wars jerseys to be auctioned off on the LiveSource app (free to download) with 100 percent of profits going to the Police Athletic League of Port St. Lucie.

-Dollar Night: $1 Bud and Bud Light (8 oz. cans), $1 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn.

-Solo Cup Special: Buy a Mets solo cup for $12 and receive $1 draft beer refills every Dollar Night the remainder of the season.

Friday - 6:30 p.m.

-Family 4 Pack: Receive four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, four ice cream sandwiches and one family size popcorn for $50.

-Kids Club Night: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free ice cream.

-Fun Run Around the Bases for kids 12-and-under after the game.

Saturday - 6:30 p.m.

-Maddie's Fight Foundation Night: Wear purple and gold to help the Mets support Maddie's Fight. The Mets will wear special jerseys to be auctioned off on the LiveSource App (free to download) with all proceeds going towards Maddie's Fight Foundation (children's cancer foundation). In-game raffles, merchandise and a 50/50 will take place.

Sunday - 12:00 p.m.

