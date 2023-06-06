June 6, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 6, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS DROP SERIES FINALE IN EXTRA INNINGS The Sea Dogs fell in the series finale to the Somerset Patriots, 5-4 as the game was decided in extra innings. Somerset took the 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first with a sacrifice fly by Tyler Hardman. Marcelo Mayer made it a multi-hit game after recording his second hit of the game in the top of the third to score Ceddanne Rafaela. With Mayer's first RBI at the Double-A level, Portland tied the ballgame, 1-1. Phillip Sikes singled to center field to bring Mayer home and Portland took the 2-1 lead. Trey Sweeney hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to even the score, 2-2. With the bases loaded in the top of the seventh, Tyler McDonough hit a sacrifice fly to score Tyler Dearden and Portland led 3-2. Mayer continued his dominant day at the plate by recording his first double at the Double-A level to score Elih Marrero and extend the lead. A pair of RBI singles from Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells would tie it up, 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh. The game remained tied through nine innings before Somerset walked it off 5-4 in the bottom of the tenth with an RBI single by T.J. Rumfield.

MAYER HAS MULTI HIT DAY Boston's top prospect, Marcelo Mayer, had a multi-hit day at the plate on Sunday going three-for-four with two RBI. He recorded his first Double-A hit in the top of the first inning after hitting a single on a line drive to right field. He also stole two bases in the game and scored a run.

YORKE'S STREAK CONTINUES Nick Yorke is currently riding a 15 game on base streak for the Sea Dogs. During his last 15 games, he is hitting .367 (22-for-60) wtih two doubles, a triple and two home runs. He has driven home eight runs and swiped two bases.

RAFAELA WITH A 10 GAME HITTING STREAK Ceddanne Rafaela is also on a streak of his own. He has collected a hit in each of his last ten games. During that time, he is batting .341 (14-for-41) with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI. He has also drawn two walks and stole two bases.

HOW DID THE SEA DOGS DO IN AKRON LAST TIME The Sea Dogs and RubberDucks split their six-game series in Akron the first time these two teams played each other. Niko Kavadas had the most success against Akron pitching, hitting .412 with a double and two home runs through five games. Corey Rosier hit .385 with a home run through his four games.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 2.5 games ahead of the Somerset Patriots. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in third place, 5.5 games behind Portland while the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are tied with the Hartford Yard Goats for fourth place, 8.5 games behind Portland.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 6, 2004 - Kenny Perez highlighted a nine-run 3rd inning with a three-run triple as Portland cruised to a 14-6 rout of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Gustavo Chacin allowed 10 runs in 2.1 innings to suffer his second straight loss to Portland. In two defeats to the Sea Dogs, Chacin allowed 15 runs in eight innings - he would go a combined 19-0 the rest of the season between New Hampshire, AAA-Syracuse and Toronto.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Brian Van Belle will take the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched on May 31st in Somerset. He tossed 7.0 innings allowing four runson five hits while walking one and striking out three. He gave up two home runs. His 7.0 innings matched a career high. Van Belle has faced the RubberDucks once. On May 3rd at Akron, he tossed 5.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking three and striking out three. He gave up one home run and was given the losing decision.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 6, 2023

June 6, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.