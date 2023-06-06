Fisher Cats Edge Senators 6-5

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats outlasted the Harrisburg Senators 6-5 Tuesday night at FNB Field in Harrisburg. New Hampshire took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Sens came right back with 3 to take a 3-1 lead. New Hampshire tied the game in the fifth inning, but the Senators retook the lead. The Fisher Cats scored a pair in the sixth and another in the seventh to take a 6-4 lead.

The Big Play

New Hampshire was leading 5-4 with one out in the seventh inning and a runner at second base. Orelvis Martinez singled to left field and when Donovan Casey bobbled the ball in left it allowed Berroa to score to give New Hampshire a 6-4 lead.

On Capitol Hill

Alemao Hernandez went the first five innings and allowed three runs on six hits. He struck out four and faced 21 batters. Sean Doolittle followed and allowed two runs on a hit and took the loss. Malvin Pena went two innings and allowed an unearned run. Evan Lee pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

With the Gavel

JR Arruda homered and singled twice. He drove in three runs and scored twice to lead the Sens offense. Donovan Casey had two hits and drove in a run. Frankie Tostado had an RBI single. Harrisburg had ten hits in the game.

Filibusters

The game took 2:21 in front of 3,986 fans... Harrisburg went 3-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left just four runners on base... The Senators struck out 13 times without drawing a walk in the game.

On the Docket

The Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play game one of their six-game series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:15 p.m.

