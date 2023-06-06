Paxton Schultz Promoted to Triple-A Buffalo

June 6, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Toronto Blue Jays announced Tuesday that right-handed pitcher Paxton Schultz has been promoted from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

In 10 starts with the Fisher Cats this year, Schultz went 3-3 with a 3.30 ERA. He struck out 54 batters in 46.1 innings while issuing just 19 walks. In his final two starts, Schultz allowed one run in 10 innings with one walk and 13 strikeouts.

Schultz spent the entire 2022 season with New Hampshire, going 7-6 with a 4.04 ERA in 25 appearances. He made a team-high 20 starts, led the Fisher Cats logging 104.2 innings, and his seven wins were the second-most on the team.

The 25-year-old Utah native was originally selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 14th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Utah Valley University. Schultz was the player to be named later in a 2021 trade for outfielder Derek Fisher.

In a corresponding move, left-handed pitcher Trenton Wallace will join the Fisher Cats from High-A Vancouver. Wallace allowed just eight runs in 40.1 innings with 11 walks and 47 strikeouts, and he was the winning pitcher in five of his eight starts. The 24-year-old Illinois native was selected by the Blue Jays in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Iowa.

The Fisher Cats begin a six-game road series against the Harrisburg Senators Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and return home for a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks next Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

The Fisher Cats play regular-season home games at Delta Dental Stadium through Sunday, September 17. Season ticket memberships, mini-plans, and single-game tickets are available at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.