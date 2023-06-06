Curve Deliver Ninth-Inning Shock to Flying Squirrels

June 6, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - With the game tied 4-4 in the top of the ninth inning, Curve catcher Dylan Shockley dropped an RBI-single into shallow right field before Liover Peguero doubled him home as Altoona came from behind to defeat the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 6-4, on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The win marked six-in-a-row for the Curve, who have moved into a tie for first place in the Southwest Division at 28-22 with 18 games to play in the first half of the season. It was the 13th come from behind win of the season for Altoona.

The Curve fell into an early 3-0 hole against the Flying Squirrels, who scored twice in the first inning and put three runs onto the line of Altoona starter Kyle Nicolas. Vaun Brown drew a lead-off walk in the first and scored on a Marco Luciano double. Luciano moved to third on the play and scored on an Andy Thomas sacrifice fly in the next at-bat.

Richmond added an RBI-single off Nicolas in the third from Hayden Cantrelle. Nicolas allowed five hits on two walks and three strikeouts in 3.0 innings in the start. Travis MacGregor followed Nicolas in relief and threw three perfect innings, facing the minimum with a season-high-matching five strikeouts.

The Curve began the comeback in the sixth inning. After Landen Roupp tossed four scoreless frames in the start on just one hit allowed, the Curve touched up reliever Carson Seymour for four runs on seven hits in 4.0 innings.

Altoona opened the sixth inning with back-to-back singles from Peguero and Matt Fraizer before Matt Gorski knocked a two-run triple, his first of the season to make it a 3-2 game. Mason Martin then drew his second walk of the game before Gorski scored on a double play ball to tie the game.

Richmond reclaimed the lead in the seventh on an Andy Thomas RBI-single off Cameron Junker. Junker tossed one inning, allowing the run on two hits, a walk, and a strikeout.

Altoona got the run back on some eighth-inning antics on the base paths. Gorski knocked a one-out double and drew a pickoff throw from Seymour after sprinting off the base at second. The initial throw went into center field, allowing Gorski to take third base. Richmond center fielder Brown fired the ball towards third and it sailed high, bouncing off the front of Altoona's dugout and rolling back out onto the third base line. Gorski stood up and charged home, nearly stepping on the baseball before diving in ahead of an underhanded ball to score on the pair of errors and tie the game 4-4.

In the ninth, Andres Alvarez hit a one-out single off Evan Gates and stole second base to get into scoring position. With two outs, Shockley lined a ball into right field to score Alvarez before Peguero followed with a double off the wall to give Altoona the two-run lead.

Tyler Samaniego tossed a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts to earn the win. Oliver Garcia worked a one-two-three ninth with a strikeout to end the game and earn his third save of the season.

With his pair of walks, Martin extended his on-base streak to a season-high 15 games, matching Henry Davis for the longest streak of the season for a Curve batter. Peguero recorded his team-leading 16th multi-hit game in the win, while Fraizer, Gorski, Alvarez, and Drew Maggi all had two-hit efforts. Abrahan Gutierrez went 0-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in his Double-A debut.

Altoona continues its six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Wednesday evening at 6:35 p.m. Altoona will send RHP Brad Case to the mound to face Richmond's LHP Carsen Whisenhunt, who makes his Double-A debut.

The Curve is proud to celebrate 25 years of memories in Curve, PA throughout the 2023 season. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99. CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.