June 15, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS TAKE GAME ONE Portland's power was on full display in the first game of the series as the Sea Dogs beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 9-1 on Tuesday night. The scoring started early for the Sea Dogs as four runs came across in the top of the first. An RBI groundout from Chase Meidroth ignited the scoring before an RBI single from Nathan Hickey put Portland up 2-0. Niko Kavadas blasted a two-run home run to center field and with his tenth homer of the season, Portland led 4-0. Chase Meidroth launched a two-run home run (4) to left center field in the top of the third. With his two-run shot, Meidroth extended his team-leading on base streak to nineteen games. Phillip Sikes recorded an RBI single in the top of the sixth to extend the 7-0 lead over Binghamton. The Rumble Ponies plated a run in the bottom of the sixth after a solo home run by Jose Peroza. Marcelo Mayer recorded a sacrifice fly to left field in the top of the seventh to score Ceddanne Rafaela and Portland led, 8-1. Nathan Hickey hit his fifth home run of the season in the top of the eighth inning. With his solo shot, Portland secured the 9-1 win.

BULLPEN SHUTS DOWN BINGHAMTON Portland's bullpen continued their success on Tuesday night and did not allow a run. Jacob Webb, Christopher Troye and Ryan Miller combined for 3.0 shutout innings, allowing just four hits across their innings. They also did not issue a walk. This season, Portland's relievers combine for just a 2.25 ERA against the Rumble Ponies.

THREE OF THE BEST The Sea Dogs have the three top base stealers in the Eastern League. Ceddanne Rafaela leads the way with 27 while Corey Rosier has the second most with 24 and Phillip Sikes has 23. As a team, Portland continues to lead Double-A with 120 stolen bases this season.

MEIDROTH'S STREAK CONTINUES Chase Meidroth is currently riding a 19 game on base streak. Dating back to May 16, he is batting .292 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI. He has drawn 12 walks and has struck out 12 times. Meidroth also has swiped two bases. His 19 game on base streak is the longest streak for a Sea Dog this season.

CLUTCH HITTING Chase Meidroth leads the Sea Dogs with a .353 batting average with runners in scoring position. Tyler Dearden is close behind with a .333 average and a double, triple and 10 RBI. Ceddanne Rafaela and Nick Yorke each are batting .333 with runners in scoring position. Rafaela has two doubles and a home run while Yorke has two doubles, two triples, three home runs and 24 RBI.

WHERE DO WE STAND After last night's rain out, the Sea Dogs are now tied for first place with the Somerset Patriots. Somerset is currently riding a six game winning streak while Portland has won their last two games. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are 5.5 games behind the two teams while the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are 7.5 games behind the Sea Dogs and Patriots.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 15, 1999 - Chris Norton hit a pair of 2-run home runs as Portland scored a 7-2 win at Akron.

ON THE MOUND RHP Joe Jones will take the mound for Portland in game one then RHP Chih-Jung (CJ) Liu will start game two for the Sea Dogs. Jones will serve as an opener for RHP Wyatt Olds for the second time this season. His last time starting, he went 1.0 inning on June 8th against Akron and allowed two runs on one hit while walking one and striking out two. Liu last pitched on June 9th against Akron and tossed 5.0 innings allowing two runs on five hits while walking four and striking out five 6/9 vs Akron. His four walks matched his season-high. Liu has faced the Rumble Ponies on April 8th and pitched 4.0 innings allowing three runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out two. He gave up two run home run to Matt Rudick.

