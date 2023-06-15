Baysox Tempt Perfection, Take Down Squirrels

BOWIE, Md. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held without a baserunner into the seventh inning and ultimately fell, 6-2, to the Bowie Baysox on Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Richmond (27-33) was held to four total hits and struck out a season-high 16 times against three Bowie pitchers.

Bowie starter Cade Povich (Win, 5-5) took a perfect game into the seventh inning until Wade Meckler grounded a single into centerfield. Povich finished his night with a season-high 13 strikeouts over seven innings.

The Flying Squirrels broke the shutout in the eighth inning when Brandon Martorano zipped an RBI double to right field and Simon Whiteman followed with a run-scoring single to cut the deficit to 6-2.

Bowie reliever Wandisson Charles set down the Flying Squirrels in order in the ninth inning with three consecutive strikeouts.

The Baysox struck early with a solo home run from Coby Mayo to move in front, 1-0, in the bottom of the first inning.

Facing Richmond starter Ryan Murphy (Loss, 1-3) in the bottom of the fourth, Billy Cook grounded an RBI single to left field to increase the lead to 2-0.

Mayo gave the Baysox a three-run lead in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI double. He finished the game 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs.

Bowie jumped ahead, 4-0, on a solo home run from TT Bowens in the bottom of the sixth.

In the seventh, John Rhodes hit an RBI single and Zach Watson added a sacrifice fly to extend the Bowie lead to 6-0.

Richmond will face Bowie Friday night for game five of the road trip with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Carson Seymour (0-1, 3.35) will start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by right-hander Garrett Stallings (3-2, 4.15).

The Flying Squirrels will be back home from June 20-25 to face the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. On June 20, the team celebrates one of Richmond's most iconic neighborhoods with The Fan Community Night and the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older will go home with a folding fan presented by Richmond Virginia Orthodontics.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

