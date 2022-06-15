June 15, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

FIGHTIN PHILS SHUTOUT SEA DOGS IN SEVENTH-STRAIGHT LOSS - The Portland Sea Dogs lost their seventh-straight game last night, 2-0 to the Reading Fightin Phils. Jack Conley put Reading on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning, and the Fightin Phils led, 1-0. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Logan O'Hoppe blasted a lead-off home run to left field extending Reading's lead, 2-0.

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES - Portland left eight runners on base, including a bases-loaded situation in the fourth inning. Tyler Dearden and Nick Sogard each reached on base hits while Christian Koss drew a walk to load the bases with two outs. Elih Marrero then struck out swinging to end the inning. In the third inning, David Hamilton stretched a single into a double then Ceddanne Rafaela drew a walk, putting runners at first and second base. The Fightin Phils then induced a groundout by Pedro Castellanos to end the inning.

BAD OMENS - On the road, the Sea Dogs are 8-17. The Sea Dogs have not won a game on the road when the opposing team has hit a home run, and are 0-12. Portland is just 1-10 when opponents score first. Both of which happened last night with a home run by Jack Conley in the second inning.

CASTELLANOS CONTINUES TO HIT - Pedro Castellanos extended his hitting streak to 11 games last night and his on-base streak to 16 games with a single in the eighth inning. His hitting streak is tied for the longest, active streak in Double-A. During his 11 games, Castellanos is hitting .364 with six doubles, four RBI, and six runs.

BRIAN VAN BELLE JOINS STARTING ROTATION - RHP Brian Van Belle was added to Portland's starting rotation prior to tonight's game. Originally signed as a minor league free agent in 2020, Van Belle spent 2021 with the Greenville Drive and went 4-3 with a 4.10 ERA. So far in 2022, he is 3-2 with a 6.14 ERA with the Drive. His last start was June 10th against the Asheville Tourists. He tossed 4.0 innings allowing three runs on four hits with six strikeouts. He did not issue a walk, but Van Belle did allow three home runs in the outing.

NORTHEAST DIVISION FOES - After getting swept in six games by the Hartford Yard Goats, the Sea Dogs are now 17-29 against Northeast Division opponents this season. They are 12-15 at Hadlock Field, but that record drops to 5-14 when the team is on the road. In their previous series, Portland and Reading split the series 3-3.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - June 15, 1999 - Chris Norton hit a pair of 2-run home runs as Portland scored a 7-2 win at Akron.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Jay Groome will take the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched June 9th vs Hartford. He tossed 5.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking four and striking out five and gave up one home run. Groome has walked four batters in back-to-back outings. He Last faced the Fightin Phils May 6th at Hadlock Field and was given the losing decision after pitching 3.2 innings allowing four runs on seven hits while walking four and striking out two.

