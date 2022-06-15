Ceddanne Rafaela Powers Portland Past Reading

June 15, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Reading, Pennsylvania - Ceddanne Rafaela blasted two homers and collected a career-high five RBIs while Jay Groome tossed career-high 7.0 scoreless innings as the Portland Sea Dogs (25-34) snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 6-1 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (25-34) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Sea Dogs put up the first run of the game in the top of the third inning against Fightin Phils starter James McArthur. Tyler Esplin singled, Wil Dalton was hit by a pitch, and Nick Sogard walked to load the bases. One out later, Rafaela lifted a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Esplin and giving Portland a 1-0 lead.

Portland had the offense rolling again in the top of the fifth with McArthur still on the mound. With two outs, David Hamilton reached on an error by Reading's first baseman Josh Ockimey. With Hamilton on first, Rafaela blasted his third homer of the season, expanding the lead to 3-0. Pedro Castellanos made it back-to-back homers with a solo shot, increasing the Sea Dogs advantage to 4-0.

Two more runs came in to score for the Sea Dogs in the top of the seventh inning, still against McArthur. Hamilton led off the inning with a walk. Rafaela brought Hamilton home with his second long ball of the night, tying his career-high for home runs in a game with two, and packed on to the lead 6-0.

Reading fought back in the bottom of the ninth against Portland reliever Oddanier Mosqueda. Jhailyn Ortiz homered on the first pitch of the inning, bringing the score to 6-1. Mosqueda stopped Reading after the homer, snapping the Sea Dogs seven-game losing streak, securing a 6-1 victory.

Groome (3-3, 3.67 ERA) picked up his third win of the year, spinning 7.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits, and four walks, while striking out five. McArthur (2-6, 5.00 ERA) picked up his sixth loss of the season, tossing 6.1 innings, surrendering six runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out seven.

The Sea Dogs and Fightin Phils play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 7:00 PM first pitch. Portland sends RHP Brian Van Belle (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound and Reading is TBA.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.