Steady Pitching Hoists Squirrels to 3-1 Win over Senators

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Backed by two unanswered runs and a solid pitching performance, the Richmond Flying Squirrels topped the Harrisburg Senators, 3-1, Wednesday afternoon at FNB Field.

Four Richmond pitchers combined to hold the Senators (27-32) to 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position off seven hits. The Flying Squirrels (34-25) have won seven of their last 10 games.

Kyle Harrison (Win, 1-1) tossed six innings in his start, allowing three hits, one run (unearned) and four walks with eight strikeouts. Trenton Toplikar pitched a scoreless seventh and Chris Wright struck out three in the eighth and left the bases loaded.

Richmond opened the scoring in the fifth inning when Shane Matheny launched a solo home run to right field and gave the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead.

The Senators evened the score, 1-1, in the bottom of the fifth when Jecksson Flores scored from third base off a passed ball.

After back-to-back walks to lead off the seventh inning, Franklin Labour hit a sacrifice bunt to move the runners to second and third base. Mike Gigliotti followed with an RBI single to center field off Harrisburg reliever Richard Guasch (Loss, 3-8) and the Flying Squirrels jumped back in front, 2-1.

With the bases loaded, two outs and facing a full count, Brandon Martorano worked a walk which scored Gigliotti from third base and Richmond upped their advantage to 3-1.

Cole Waites (Save, 1) struck out two hitters in the bottom of the ninth inning and stranded two baserunners to secure the Richmond win.

Harrisburg starter Alex Troop allowed one run and four hits over 4.2 innings with four strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels and the Senators will have a first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday night at FNB Field. Left-handed pitcher Jake Dahlberg (3-2, 3.83) will make the start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Luis Reyes (1-2, 4.35) for the Senators.

