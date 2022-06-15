RubberDucks Hit Three Homers, Rout Yard Goats in Hartford, 13-3

June 15, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







Summary

All nine RubberDucks starters had at least one hit, and Micah Pries, Bo Naylor, and Jonathan Engelmann each homered in a 13-3 rout of Hartford at Dunkin' Donuts Park Wednesday night. Akron's third straight win kept a tie with Richmond for first place in the Southwest Division and dropped the Yard Goats to a tie with Somerset atop the Northeast.

Turning Point

RubberDucks second baseman Brayan Rocchio and catcher Bo Naylor hit the first two pitches of the game for singles off right-hander Noah Davis. With one out, Pries homered to left field - his fourth in six games - for a 3-0 Akron lead,

Mound Presence

Left-hander Joey Cantillo allowed two Hartford runs in the bottom of the first inning, with an error, an RBI double by shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, and a sacrifice fly. He also allowed a third-inning run on a walk and RBI triple by center fielder Brenton Doyle. He posted a season-high nine strikeouts in a season-long 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs - one earned - on five hits and three walks. Right-hander Jared Janczak (1 1/3 innings), left-hander Jaime Árias (one inning) and right-hander Robert Broom (one inning) provided scoreless relief.

Duck Tales

With a 3-2 Akron lead entering the second inning, shortstop Daniel Schneemann hit a leadoff single and on consecutive pitches stole second base, stole third base, and scored on a wild pitch. Rocchio walked, and Naylor hit a two-run homer to left field - his second in as many games in Hartford and third on the road trip - to make it 6-2. First baseman Marcos González hit a third-inning RBI single, and in the fourth inning, left fielder George Valera hit a sacrifice fly, and Pries hit an RBI single. Valera hit an RBI single in the sixth, González and Engelmann hit consecutive RBI doubles in the seventh, and Engelmann homered to left field - his third of the road trip - in the ninth inning to cap the scoring.

Notebook

Pries had his team-high fourth four-RBI game this season...Center fielder Julian Escobedo had hits in six straight at bats (last three Tuesday and first two Wednesday)...Akron's starting pitcher has pitched into the sixth inning in seven of the eight games on the current road trip...The RubberDucks have won 10 straight games over the Yard Goats, whose last win in the series was June 20, 2018, at Canal Park in Akron... Game Time: 2:43...Attendance: 4,952.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their six-game series in Hartford at 7:05 p.m. EDT Thursday. Left-hander Logan Allen (3-3, 3.90 ERA) is scheduled to face Yard Goats right-hander Karl Kauffmann (4-2, 4.02 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.