Dunn Singles Twice in 3-1 Loss

June 15, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators had plenty of opportunities but failed to capitalize in their 3-1 loss to the Richmond Flying Squirrels Wednesday afternoon. Harrisburg stranded thirteen runners, seven in scoring position, going oh-for-thirteen with runners in scoring position. The only run the Sens scored came on a passed ball.

Alex Troop started and went 4.2 innings allowing four hits and one run before turning the game over to Alberto Guerrero. Guerrero went 1.1 innings and struck out three. Richard Guasch, the losing pitcher, Edgar Garcia, and Danny Dopico went three innings, walking eight batters, one intentionally, while allowing just one hit and two runs.

Jack Dunn singled twice, including leading off the ninth inning but was left stranded both times. Wilson Garcia doubled in the first but was left stranded.

Harrisburg stranded five runners in the eighth and ninth innings combined. Richmond also struggled offensively going one-for-ten with runners in scoring position and stranding twelve. The loss snapped the Sens six-game winning streak.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.