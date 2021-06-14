July Individual Tickets to Go on Sale June 17th

June 14, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers announced today that individual tickets for the month of July will officially go on sale Thursday, June 17th starting at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available both online and in-person at the Truist Box Office. Season Ticket Members and Ticket Voucher Plans will get first opportunity to purchase individual tickets on the days prior to June 17th.

The Woodpeckers promotional calendar for the month of July features our Independence Day Celebration on July 3rd & 4th, four total giveaways, four fireworks shows, and the highly-anticipated What If Night on July 9th, when the Woodpeckers will transform into their nickname runner-up Fayetteville Fatbacks for one night only. We will auction off the game-worn Fatbacks jerseys during the game. More details on July promotions are below.

July 2nd (6:30 p.m.) - Fireworks Friday presented by Blanton's Air, Plumbing & Electric and Q98

July 3rd (6 p.m.) - Independence Day Celebration w/ our largest Fireworks show of the season presented by 107.7 Jamz

July 4th (2 p.m.) - Independence Day Matinee w/ Red & Blue T-Shirt Giveaway (First 1,500 Fans) courtesy of Tommy's Express Car Wash

July 9th (6:30 p.m.) - What If Night featuring the Fayetteville Fatbacks Jerseys (presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka & Sunny 94.3 FM) w/ post-game Fireworks presented by Q98

July 10th (5 p.m.) - Wizard Night at Segra Stadium w/ Golden Snitch Baseball Giveaway (First 1,500 Fans)

July 23rd (6:30 p.m.) - Christmas in July w/ Bomber Hat Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans) presented by Flow Nissan and post-game Fireworks presented by Q98

July 24th (5 p.m.) - J Cole Bobblehead Giveaway (First 1,500 Fans) presented by Directional Services, Inc. and Foxy 99

The Woodpeckers return to town on June 29th where they'll play 12 games in 13 days against the visiting Carolina Mudcats and Down East Wood Ducks. Tickets will be available online at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com/tickets or in-person at the Truist Box Office. Don't miss out on the fun!

