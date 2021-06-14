Parker Wins Low-A East Pitcher of the Week for Second Time

June 14, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Fredericksburg Nationals left-handed pitcher Mitchell Parker has been named Low-A East Pitcher of the Week for June 7-13, making him the first two-time winner of the award in 2021.

Parker, 21, earned his third professional win in game one of Saturday's doubleheader at Salem with 6.0 shutout innings against the Red Sox, allowing only three hits and striking out five without walking a batter. The FredNats won the game 7-0, marking their first three-game winning streak of the season.

This is the second Pitcher of the Week honor for Parker, who also received the award for the week of May 24-30. Parker went 2-0 in two starts against the Down East Wood Ducks over the course of that week, throwing 12.0 scoreless, one-hit innings while striking out 22 batters.

In seven starts this season, the 2020 fifth-round draft pick is 3-3 with a 2.70 ERA. He leads the Low-A East with 55 strikeouts in 33.1 innings, and has the second-best opponent batting average in the league at .172.

The Fredericksburg Nationals return home for a six-game series against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Tuesday night. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05. Fans can listen live to a free radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network, or watch a live video broadcast with a subscription to MiLB.tv.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League. They are playing their inaugural 2021 season at the brand new, state-of-the-art FredNats Ballpark located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from June 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.