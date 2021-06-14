Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview June 15-20

June 14, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies play host to the Augusta GreenJackets (17-19) to Segra Park for a six-game series.

The two teams have played 12 games against each other this season. The Fireflies control the series 7-5.

Tuesday, June 15: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 7:05 pm

Wednesday, June 16: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 7:05 pm

Thursday, June 17: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 7:05 pm

Friday, June 18: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 7:05 pm

Saturday, June 19: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 6:35 pm

Sunday, June 20: Fireflies vs GreenJackets: 5:05 pm

The Augusta GreenJackets are the Low-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves and have three of the top 30 prospects in the organization according to MLB.com. Infielder Vaughn Grissom leads the pack. The 20-year-old is hitting .292 through his first 27 games with 11 RBI. At the dish, the GreenJackets also boast their highest-draft prospect to start a season in Augusta. Stephen Paolini was picked in the fifth-round of the 2019 draft by the Braves. Despite struggling at the plate early this year, scouts have lauded his speed and power. On the mound, Augusta has Tyler Owens, the Braves 24th-best prospect according to Pipeline. The righty offers a mid-90's fastball. He has punched out 17 hitters in 14 innings so far this year.

MILLER LITE $2 TUESDAY: Start off the week right at Segra Park, you can buy tickets starting at $5 and then once you're in the park, hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite are all just $2. Talk about a bargain! Tuesday's game is sponsored by the South Carolina Department of Education.

TRASH THE POOP WAG-ALONG WEDNESDAY: Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday is back! Fans with Bojangles Berm tickets can bring their dogs to the park for free. Fans must fill out waivers for their dogs at the gate and dogs must have valid rabies vaccination tags on their collars and remain on a leash at all times. Poop bags will be provided at guest services. K9 Club members will receive a Mason dog tag for their dog that will gain them entry with a waiver on file for the entire season and their dog will receive treats at the game.

WHITE CLAW WEDNESDAY: Wednesday just got more exciting at Segra Park. If you can't wait until Thirsty Thursday to take advantage of drink specials at the ballpark, then White Claw Wednesday is the night for you. Every Wednesday game at Segra Park will feature $5 White Claws available at concession stands.

FIRST RESPONDERS APPRECIATION NIGHT: We're celebrating the people who keep us safe in emergency situations this Thursday. We will recognize eight local "Heroes of the Inning" during the game and each first responder that brings their badge or ID to the game will receive a voucher for a free 16 oz beer or 24 oz fountain soda. First responders will also be presented flowers as they walk through the gates at Segra Park.

BUDWEISER THIRSTY THURSDAY: You'll want to get to Segra Park right when the gates open at 6 pm each Thursday so you can start celebrating with the Fireflies. All evening long fans will be able to purchase $2 Bud Light pints at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar and throughout the park, fans can gran half-priced draft beer and fountain sodas.

GIVEAWAY FRIDAY: This Friday, the first 1,000 fans through the gates at Segra Park will receive a Fun for All t-shirt. We're kicking off our Negro League Celebration this weekend with a giveaway showing our mission to make baseball and Segra Park a safe and inclusive space for everyone to enjoy their time at.

VACCINATION SITE: The Columbia Fireflies are partnering with Prisma Health to allow fans who attend Friday and Saturday's game to get their second dose of the vaccine. Fans will need their vaccination card they received during the game they were vaccinated, but can receive their second dose on the Crescent Patio in right field at any point from 5 pm to the end of the seventh inning either night.

NEGRO LEAGUE CELEBRATION: The Columbia Fireflies are joining Major League Baseball in tipping their cap to the Negro Leagues. The Fireflies will wear Newark Eagles jerseys and face off against the Augusta GreenJackets, who will wear Chattanooga Choo Choo's jerseys both Saturday and Sunday. Prior to the game Saturday evening, the Fireflies will honor the Community All-Star Baseball League with a pre-game ceremony celebrating the League's successes. After the game Saturday, we'll send off a dazzling fireworks display presented by Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics.

FATHER'S DAY SPECIAL: The Columbia Fireflies invite all father's out to the ballpark and want to celebrate dads in Columbia and beyond. All fathers who enter the gates at Segra Park will receive a voucher for a free 16 oz beer or a 24 oz fountain soda that they can enjoy during the Fireflies contest with the Augusta GreenJackets.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from June 14, 2021

Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview June 15-20 - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.