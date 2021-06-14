FredNats and Germanna Community College to Award Scholarship Recipients

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - On Wednesday, June 16, the Fredericksburg Nationals and Germanna Community College will announce the five recipients of the Jackie Robinson Essay Contest Scholarship, a contest created by the FredNats and Germanna. This contest is one part of a history initiative started over a year ago by the team, Germanna, the Fredericksburg Area Museum, and Dovetail Cultural Resource Group.Â The initiative has including the development and building of the Fredericksburg History Wall featured on the stadium's centerfield plaza, and other important educational initiatives supporting area students that will be detailed at the press conference.

The winners also will be presented pregame on Saturday, June 19 by Dr. Janet Gullickson, President of Germanna Community College. The five winners will be awarded a $1,042 scholarship to honor the legacy of Jackie Robinson.

Entrants wrote essays about what Jackie Robinson meant to them. Winners were selected by a board of panelists including Fredericksburg Nationals' Treasurer, Seth Silber and members of the Germanna Community College staff.

Seth Silber stated "We are thrilled to both honor the legacy of Jackie Robinson, and recognize the talents of some of the area's brightest young minds. This program is an ongoing part of the initiative by Germanna, the Museum, and Dovetail to bring alive the rich history of baseball in Fredericksburg, and use it as a tool to excite students about learning about the rich history of their region."

This is the second year that this writing contest has been held. Last year's recipients were honored on Jackie Robinson Day at the ballpark on Tuesday, July 14.

