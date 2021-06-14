Felix Valerio Named Low-A East Player of the Week

ZEBULON - The Carolina Mudcats, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, are thrilled to announce that infielder Felix Valerio has been named the Low-A East Player of the Week for the week ending on June 13. Valerio led Low-A East with a 1.594 OPS, .690 on-base percentage, .905 slugging percentage and a league high 12 hits during the last week of games.

In all, Valerio hit .571/.690/.905 with a 1.594 OPS, 12 hits, two doubles, one triple, one home run, six RBI, seven walks and only one strikeout over six games during the week of June 7 through June 13. He also totaled a Low-A East best 19 total bases and his .690 OBP was the best in all of Minor League Baseball during the last week of games.

Valerio, 20, hit safely in each game played last week while running his current hitting streak to nine straight games. His award-winning week featured six straight games in Kannapolis and began with a 2-for-4, one run, one walk and one RBI night on June 8. The week continued with a 1-for-3, one walk, one run and one stolen base performance on June 9 and another multi-hit game on June 10 where he went 2-for-4 with another walk.

Valerio then tripled and scored a run while going 1-for-3 on June 11, before erupting with a 4-for-4 and two walk night on June 12. That Saturday, June 12 game saw Valerio reach base safely in all six plate appearances and saw him drive in two runs and score twice in a 12-5 Carolina victory. He then closed the week by directly accounting for four of Carolina's six runs in a 6-2 series finale victory on June 13 versus the Cannon Ballers. That game saw Valerio go 2-for-3 with two runs, a double, a home run and three RBI. He also walked once and stole home (as part of a first and third double steal) on June 13.

The Bonao, Dominican Republic born Valerio has additionally totaled at least one hit in 18 of his last 19 games and is batting .446/.529/.743 with a 1.272 OPS (33 H, 17 R, 9 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 21 RBI, 11 BB) during that same span of games and since May 21. He originally hit safely in nine straight from May 21 through May 30 but was held without a hit on June 1. His current nine-game hitting streak began in Carolina's next game played on Friday, June 4 and has included seven multi-hit games.

The Brewers acquired Valerio in a trade with the New York Mets on January 15, 2019. That trade saw the Brewers send Keon Broxton to the Mets in exchange for Valerio, RHP Adam Hill and RHP Bobby Wahl. Valerio is in his first season with the Mudcats, his second in the Brewers system and his third overall at the professional level.

The Mudcats have now earned three consecutive Low-A East Player of the Week awards and four overall weekly honors this season. Outfielder Joe Gray Jr. earned back-to-back Player of the Week awards for the weeks of May 24 through May 30, and May 31 through June 6. Pitcher Justin Bullock, meanwhile, earned Pitcher of the Week honors for the week of May 10 through May 16.

Valerio and the Mudcats recently wrapped up a six-game road trip in Kannapolis that saw them earn a split with both teams winning three games apiece. Carolina's next home stand begins tomorrow night on Tuesday, June 15 versus the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Season tickets, group options, single-game tickets, US Foods Club Level suite packages, and the new Hot Corner Thursday night ticket package are all on sale now at carolinamudcats.com, (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

The Carolina Mudcats are the official Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are in their 31st consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

