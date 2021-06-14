Willingham, HernÁndez, Agustin Transferred to Wilmington; Yankosky and Merrill Added to FredNats

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Monday a series of transactions that impact the Fredericksburg Nationals roster. Left-handed pitcher Alfonso Hernández and right-handed pitcher Amos Willingham have been transferred to Advanced-A Wilmington, and outfielder Telmito Agustin has been activated from his minor league rehab and sent to Wilmington as well.

Taking their place on the Fredericksburg roster are right-handed pitchers Tyler Yankosky and Matt Merrill. Yankosky has been activated from the FredNats injured list, where he has been since May 8, and Merrill has been transferred from the Complex League in Florida.

Hernández, 21, went 2-1 with a 2.81 ERA in 32.0 innings in a FredNats uniform. In eight appearances, five starts, he held opponents to a .221 batting average. Willingham, 22, went 2-0 with one save and a 1.50 ERA in eight relief appearances, striking out 18 batters in 18 innings. Agustin, 24, batted .220 in 11 games with the FredNats while on his rehab assignment from Double-A Harrisburg.

CLICK HERE for an updated roster. Uniform numbers for Yankosky and Merrill will be assigned on Tuesday.

The Fredericksburg Nationals return home for a six-game series against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Tuesday night. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05. Fans can listen live to a free radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network, or watch a live video broadcast with a subscription to MiLB.tv.

