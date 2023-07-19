July 19, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 19, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS TAKE GAME ONE IN WALK OFF FASHION The Portland Sea Dogs beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats last night, 9-8 with a walk off bases loaded walk in the ninth inning. Marcelo Mayer put the Sea Dogs on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the first before an RBI double from Chase Meidroth (7) extended the 2-0 lead. One more run came home to score after an RBI groundout by Jordan to cap off the three-run first inning. Trevor Schwecke hit a solo home run in the top of the second to put New Hampshire on the board. Nick Yorke hit a sacrifice fly to left field in the bottom of the second to score Pablo Reyes and extend the lead. Phillip Sikes launched his fifth homer of the season over the Maine Monster and the solo shot made it 5-1 Portland. New Hampshire plated five runs in the top of the sixth highlighted by a two-run homer from Rainer Nunez. Miguel Hiraldo hit an RBI single before Will Robertson stole home to tie the ballgame at five. An RBI single from Andres Sosa put New Hampshire on top, 6-5. Tyler McDonough tied the ballgame in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single to score Sikes. Leo Jimenez reached on a fielding error in the top of the ninth that allowed enough time to score Riley Tirotta and Sebastian Espino to score and New Hampshire took the 8-6 lead. Nathan Hickey put Portland within one run in the bottom of the ninth with an RBI single to score Meidroth before an RBI double from Tyler McDonough tied the game. With the bases loaded, Nick Yorke worked a walk and the Sea Dogs walked it off, 9-8.

TOP DOGS IN THE DIVISION The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League with another series win over the Rumble Ponies. Portland is 12-4 in the second half and now 3.5 games ahead of the Hartford Yard Goats.

PABLO REYES IN PORTLAND Pablo Reyes is continuing his rehab assignment with the Sea Dogs in Portland this week. Over the weekend in Reading, Reyes went 3-for-11 with a HR and three RBI. He also worked two walks.

JOHN SCHREIBER JOINS THE SEA DOGS Also rehabbing in Portland is RHP John Schreiber. He has appeared in 18 games with Boston this year. He is 1-0 with a 2.12 ERA and has pitched 17.0 innings allowing five runs (four earned) on 14 hits while walking eight and striking out 21.

AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS Nick Yorke is currently tied for the most triples in the Eastern League with five while Corey Rosier is second with four. Rosier is also ranked fourth in batting average (.310) and second with stolen bases (30). Speaking of stolen bases, Sikes (34) leads the league while Ceddanne Rafaela (30). On the mound, Luis Guerrero leads the league in saves with 14 while Brian Van Belle still owns the lowest ERA (3.00).

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 19, 1994 - Jesus Tavarez and Chris Sheff each homered in the fourth inning of a doubleheader nightcap as the Sea Dogs swept Trenton. It was the first multi-home run inning in franchise history. The wins were also the third and fourth of the only five game sweep at Hadlock Field in franchise history.

PITCHING PREVIEW Isaac Coffey will take the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched 5.1 innings on July 9th against Binghamton. He allowed one run on three hits while walking three and striking out nine hitters. Coffey has faced the Fisher Cats once this season. In his bets outing of Double-A so far, he pitched 6.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while walking two and striking out four on June 29th.

Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2023

