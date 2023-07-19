Erie Shutout After Binghamton's Big Fifth

July 19, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







Erie's offense could not respond to Binghamton's crooked fifth inning in a 7-0 loss to the Rumble Ponies.

Brant Hurter and Ponies starter Jose Chacin traded zeroes early. Hurter allowed a leadoff walk in the first inning but struck out the next three.

Binghamton nearly scored in the second when, with runners at second and third and two out, Hurter uncorked a pitch to the backstop. However, Mario Feliciano fielded the bounce off the backstop and tossed to Hurter to retire Hayden Senger at home plate to end the inning.

The Rumble Ponies broke through against Hurter in the fifth inning. Senger led off with a walk and stole second with one out. After Hurter hit Jaylen Palmer with a pitch, Warren Saunders lined an RBI single to score Senger and start the game's scoring. Hurter then hit Rowdey Jordan to load the bases.

After Brandon Fryman grounded into a force out at home for the second out, Jose Peroza singled home two more runs to end Hurter's day. Layne Henderson entered and walked his first batter on four pitches to re-load the bases. Henderson fell behind Matt O'Neill 3-0 before allowing a grand slam on a full count. The slam made it a seven-run frame for Binghamton and opened up a 7-0 lead.

Erie's offense mustered five hits in the shutout loss. Wenceel Perez and Diego Rincones each hit a double.

Hurter (4-5) took the loss. Chacin (2-5) earned the win.

Wilmer Flores opposes Dom Hamel in the third game of the series on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.