Yard Goats Outslug Patriots 10-9, Warming Bernabel Delivers Walk-off Hit

July 19, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT- In a slugfest that saw a combined 30 hits and 19 runs scored, Warming Bernabel delivered a walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth, as the Yard Goats defeated the Somerset Patriots 10-9 in front of a sellout on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. Hunter Goodman had a massive night, homering twice and driving in three RBI, and Jordan Beck continued to impress in just his second game with the Yard Goats by collecting three extra base hits, including a home run. Julio Carreras joined the home run parade as well, as he ended his night with two hits. The Yard Goats have won back-to-back games against the Yankees affiliate.

Somerset pushed the first run of the ballgame across in the second inning. After reaching first base on a fielder's choice, Elijah Dunham stole second and third base, and a throwing error by the Yard Goats allowed him to score, giving the Patriots a 1-0 lead after two innings.

The Patriots extended their lead in the third inning. A throwing error on a ball dribbled to the right side off the bat of Austin Wells allowed one run to score, and later in the inning, a two-RBI single from Rumfield gave Somerset a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third.

The Yard Goats responded by cutting the lead in half in the third. Julio Carreras smashed a lead-off solo home run over the wall in left field, and Bladimir Restituyo followed that up by placing a perfect bunt down the third base line for a single. The next batter, Kyle Datres, worked a walk, and two batters later, Hunter Goodman lined an RBI-single to center field, making it a 4-2 Somerset lead heading into the fourth frame.

Hartford scored once again in the fourth. Drew Romo struck out to lead off the inning but reached first base on a wild third strike to set up Warming Bernabel, who roped a double down the third base line and put men on second and third with no outs. Carreras struck once again, hitting a deep sacrifice fly to center field, allowing Romo to score and making it a 4-3 ballgame after four innings.

Showcasing their resilience, the Yard Goats took the lead in the seventh frame. Datres drew a one-out walk in front of Grant Lavigne, who grounded softly to third base. Despite getting out on the play, Lavigne's grounder drew a throwing error from the Patriots after Datres tried advancing to third base on the play, which allowed him to score and tie the game. The next batter, Hunter Goodman, walloped a 447-foot blast completely over the left field concourse to give Hartford a 5-4 lead heading into the eighth inning.

The Patriots continued to fight back. With one-out in the inning, Somerset hit four consecutive singles to plate a run and load the bases for Sweeney, who doubled to right field, thus scoring two more runs and making it 7-5 Somerset with just an inning-and-a-half left.

Hartford simply would not go quietly into the night, as a lead-off solo shot from Jordan Beck in the eighth inning made it a one-run ballgame. Two batters later, Carreras singled, advanced to second on a balk, stole third base, and scored on a throwing error by the catcher, meaning this game was knotted at 7 heading into the ninth frame.

In the ninth, the first five Somerset batters reached base safely via four singles and a fielder's choice. The Yard Goats were able to limit the damage, but not before allowing two runs to score, giving the Patriots a 9-7 lead going into the bottom of the ninth.

The see-saw battle continued, as the Yard Goats walked it off in the ninth. A one-out double from Lavigne setup Goodman, who crushed his 20th homer of the year and second homer in just three innings. Then, Yaniquiel Fernandez singled, Beck doubled, and Warming Bernabel delivered the walk-off hit with an infield single to the left side, giving the Yard Goats a 10-9 victory.

The Yard Goats and Somerset Patriots play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday night (7:10 PM) at Dunkin' Park. Case Williams will start for the Yard Goats seeking his second win of the season after hurling five-and-two-thirds innings and giving up three runs in his last outing against the Erie SeaWolves. Chase Hampton will pitch for Somerset. Tomorrow's game will be broadcast on AM 1410, FM 100.9 and on the iheart radio app.

