Baysox Edge Senators, 4-3 in 10 Innings
July 19, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release
Summary
The Harrisburg Senators rallied to take the lead against Bowie but eventually fell to the Baysox 4-3 in 10 innings Wednesday night at Prince George's Stadium. The Baysox led 2-0 before Frankie Tostado hit a three-run two-out double in the sixth to give the Senators a 3-2 lead. Bowie tied the game in the bottom of the eighth on a solo home run then won the game with a two-out single in the tenth.
The Big Play
In the bottom of the tenth with the winning run at first base and two outs, a balk was called on Tyler Schoff. The balk moved Jacob Teter to second base and he scored the winning run on a single by Billy Cook.
On Capitol Hill
Dustin Saenz was terrific Wednesday night, going five innings and allowing two runs on two hits. Both runs scored on sacrifice flies. He faced 19 batters, striking out two and walking two... Reid Schaller followed and went 1.2 innings and allowed the game tying home run... Garvin Alston tossed one-third of an inning stranding a runner at second... Odalvi Javier went two scoreless frames... Tyler Schoff was the tough luck loser when
With the Gavel
The big hit of the night was a three-run double by Frankie Tostado... James Wood had a double earlier in the sixth inning... Robert Hasell had the only other hit for the Sens.
Filibusters
The Sens have just five hits in the first two games of the series... Trey Lipscomb had his 11-game hit streak snapped going 0-for-4... The time of the game was 2:32... The attendance at Prince George's Stadium was 2,173.
On the Docket
The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:35 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:20 p.m.
