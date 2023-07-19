O'Neill Grand Slam, Seven-Run Fifth Lead Ponies to Dominant Win over SeaWolves

July 19, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (5-11, 40-45) scored seven runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by Matt O'Neill's grand slam, as they blanked the Erie SeaWolves 7-0 on Super Splash Day Wednesday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium.

In the fifth, Warren Saunders hit an RBI single to center against Erie (10-6, 47-37) LHP Brant Hurter (4-5) that put the Ponies on top 1-0. Later in the frame, with the bases loaded and two out Jose Peroza lined a two-run single to left that extended the lead to 3-0 and ended Hurter's outing. RHP Layne Henderson replaced Hurter and walked Brandon McIlwain on four pitches. O'Neill was the next batter and on a 3-2 pitch hit a towering grand slam over the left field wall that put Binghamton ahead 7-0.

It was O'Neill's fifth home run of the season and the Rumble Ponies third grand slam this year, surpassing the two they hit in 2022.

Jose Chacin (2-5) earned the win allowing only four hits over five and two thirds' innings. He combined with relievers Tyler Thomas and Dylan Tebrake for the five-hit shutout. Thomas pitched an inning and a third of perfect relief and has not allowed a run over his last six appearances.

The two teams have split the first two games of the series and continue the six-game set on Thursday night. First pitch is at 6:35 PM and the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show begins at 6:20 PM.

Postgame Notes: It is the Rumble Ponies fourth shutout of the season and first since June 28th...Agustin Ruiz finished 2-for-3.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.