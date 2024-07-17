July 17 - Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream Postgame Materials

July 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Lynx Notes

Kayla McBride led the way for Minnesota in the victory, finishing with a game-high 30 points while adding one rebound, assist, and steal in 34:20 minutes of action.

This marks the third game this season (sixth career) McBride scored 30+ points while converting on four or more three-point attempts. She joins Arike Ogunbowale and Kahleah Copper as the only players this season to have three such games this year.

Marking her third 30+ point game this season, McBride now leads the Lynx with such games this season. This also marks the much such games for her in a single season (MR: 2; 2014).

Alanna Smith contributed a strong game, ending with thirteen points, ten rebounds (a career-high six offensive), six assists, three steals and one block in 33:29 minutes of play.

Marking her first double-double of the season and first career 10+ pt/10+reb/5+ast game, Smith joins Napheesa Collier as the only Lynx players to have such a game this season.

Natisha Hiedeman delivered a spark off the bench for the Lynx, finishing the game with a season-high 18 points, four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 22:18 minutes off the bench.

Dream Notes

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus led the effort for Atlanta, finishing the game with 16 points, five rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 25:41 minutes of play.

Next Game

Cheryl Reeve, Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride will represent Minnesota at the 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend when the United States Women's National Team takes on Team WNBA on Saturday, July 20. The game will be broadcast on ABC with a tip set for 7:30pm CT.

