Jonquel Jones to Compete in WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest on July 19

July 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones has been selected to participate in WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest on Friday, July 19, at Footprint Center as part of 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jones will make her second appearance in the contest after finishing as the runner-up in the 2021 3-Point Contest. The 2021 WNBA MVP is averaging a career-best 1.6 made threes per game and already surpassed her 2023 total for made three-pointers (32) after knocking down 40 of her 101 attempts from beyond the arc in 2024. Jonquel's 39.6% three-point percentage ranks fourth among players with at least 100 three-point attempts this season.

The WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge will air on ESPN on Friday, July 19 at 9 p.m. ET. Jones and Team WNBA will face Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu on Team USA in the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 20 on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.