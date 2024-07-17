Kayla McBride to Compete in 2024 Starry Three-Point Contest as Part of WNBA All-Star Weekend
July 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL - The WNBA today announced that Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride, recently selected to her fourth All-Star appearance, will represent the Lynx in the WNBA 2024 Starry 3-Point Contest on Friday, July 19 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The 3-Point Contest will be broadcast on ESPN following the KIA WNBA Skills Challenge set to begin at 8:00 p.m. CT.
Across 25 games (all starts), McBride has recorded averages of 16.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and a career-high 1.3 steals in 32.2 minutes per contest while shooting 44.4% from the floor, including 42.7% from long range and 91.5% from the free throw line. She currently ranks first league-wide in three pointers made with 76 this season and ranks sixth overall in three-point percentage.
On June 7, the Erie, Penn. native set a franchise record in threes made when she hit 8-of-13 from beyond the arc against the Phoenix Mercury, ending one shy of the WNBA record. She was the first player to hit this mark this season and only one other player has done so since. On four separate occasions this season, McBride has hit at least six threes and currently is tied with Arike Ogunbowale for most such games in 2024 and is one of four total players to do so on multiple occasions.
Kayla McBride to Compete in 2024 Starry Three-Point Contest as Part of WNBA All-Star Weekend
