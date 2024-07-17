Connecticut Sun Acquires Veteran Guard Marina Mabrey

July 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the organization has acquired six-year veteran guard Marina Mabrey from the Chicago Sky, in exchange for guards Rachel Banham and Moriah Jefferson. Additionally, the Sun will send their 2025 first round pick and rights to swap 2026 first round picks to the Sky and receive the Sky's 2025 second round pick.

"Today is very bittersweet. We traded two really great people who are not only good basketball players but have helped add to the winning culture we have here in Connecticut," remarked Sun General Manager Darius Taylor. "We want to thank both Rachel and Moriah for their professionalism and contributions on and off the court. They will truly be missed by our fans, our team and our organization. We wish them well and much success with their new organization."

Mabrey, originally drafted 19th overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2019 WNBA Draft, comes to Connecticut after playing with the Chicago Sky since the 2023 season. She has appeared and started in 24 contests for the Sky in 2024, averaging 14.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game and has gone for 20+ points on six occasions this year. Prior to the Sky, the Manasquan, New Jersey native played one season with the Los Angeles Sparks (2019) and three seasons with the Dallas Wings (2020-2022). She left Dallas sixth all-time in three-point field goals made (162) and 15th all-time in assists (262) in franchise history. Prior to the WNBA, Mabrey enjoyed a successful collegiate career at the University of Notre Dame winning the 2018 NCAA National Championship and leaving the all-time leader in made three-pointers (274).

"We are extremely excited to welcome Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun. She is a player that we feel will give us the extra edge to compete for a championship this year," said Taylor. "She brings a competitive spirit and scorer's mentality along with an ability to make big plays. I believe Stephanie and her staff will be able to utilize Marina in many ways as we start the second half of our season and continue our quest for our first title".

Mabrey and the Sun are back in action on Friday, August 16 at 9:30 ET/8:30 PM CT against the Dallas Wings at the College Park Center in Arlington, TX.

