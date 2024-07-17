Bumble and the WNBA Partner to Champion Connection Through Shared Interests in Women's Sports

July 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







TEXAS AND NEW YORK - Bumble, the women-first dating app, and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) have announced a multi-year partnership t o elevate women athletes and promote equality within sports. Bumble is the league's first-ever official dating app partner, creating inclusive spaces for women to forge meaningful connections over a shared love of the game.

The partnership tips off during AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024, taking place in Phoenix, AZ from July 18-July 20. Bumble will serve as the presenting partner of the iconic Orange Carpet at WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank. The collaboration will also include behind-the-scenes and Bumble in-app content from WNBA athletes, exciting activations at fan events like WNBA Live, WNBA-themed Bumble meetups, and unforgettable experiences for Bumble members, including date nights at some of the WNBA's biggest games and moments. Additionally, people on Bumble with the "basketball" interest badge will receive local market game day reminders, exclusive content, and updates on experiences.

"Partnering with one of the most renowned organizations in women's sports, the WNBA, is extremely exciting for us and it exemplifies everything Bumble stands for: empowering and spotlighting women's stories, helping people make connections over shared values and interests, and creating fun and safe experiences to bring our community together offline," said Lidiane Jones, CEO at Bumble. "We know being a sports fan is an important part of who people are and we look forward to celebrating that through this partnership."

"Bumble's history of encouraging and championing women resonates deeply with the core values of the WNBA," said WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison. "Our partnership with Bumble furthers our shared mission of empowering women, and we look forward to creating impactful, inspiring opportunities focused on the power of connection."

Over the years, Bumble has been committed to advancing women's equity and empowerment in sports. In 2023, Bumble launched its 50for50 campaign by teaming up with 50 college athletes through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals for the 50th anniversary of Title IX. This year, Bumble expanded upon those deals by inking sponsorships with four-time All-American and WBCA Defensive Player of the Year Cameron Brink and two-time U.S. Junior National gold medalist Jada Williams.

"To collaborate alongside a company who centers around women was super important to me. From starting my time with Bumble as a college athlete to now growing with them in the WNBA makes our relationship that much more special," said Cameron Brink, WNBA athlete and Bumble Ambassador. "The first moves Bumble has made in sports over the years are so inspiring and I can't wait to see the impact their partnership with the WNBA will have on fans everywhere."

Additionally, in 2019 Bumble created the first all-women Esports team, breaking new ground in a traditionally male-dominated field, and in 2018, launched the Empowerment Badge as a symbol of dedication to women's empowerment in sports.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.