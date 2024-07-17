Atlanta Dream 79, Minnesota Lynx 86

July 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Notes:

The Atlanta Dream started Haley Jones, Maya Caldwell, Allisha Gray, Naz Hillmon and Tina Charles for the third time this season.

The Dream's all-time record against the Lynx moves to 12-30 and 5-17 when playing in Minnesota.

Chyenne Parker-Tyus paced the Dream offense, coming off the bench for a team-high 16 points, five rebounds and three steals. 14 of her 16 points were scored in the second half.

In her first action after returning from an ankle injury, Rhyne Howard put up 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Gray added seven points, three assists and three rebounds. She reached 300 career 3-pointers with her first 3-pointer after a cross-court pass from Howard. Gray sits at No. 62 overall in WNBA standings, above current Dream assistant coach Vickie Johnson at No. 63 (297).

Atlanta recorded a new season-high in bench scoring with 52 points, nearly doubling its previous season-high.

The Dream outscored the Lynx in the paint, 38-26.

Quotes:

Parker-Tyus on her performance...

"My mindset is just to give 100% effort, figuring out how I can have an impact, whether that be defensively, whether that be offensively. But thankful that I was able to get some good scores today, even though they were really, really, really pressuring the post and doubling."

Howard on being back on the court...

"It felt great. Really the biggest thing for me was just being back with my teammates. You know, it's hard watching on the sidelines when you know how much of an impact you can have on the game."

Game Summary:

Q1:

Howard scored four points and dished an assist within a minute of entering the game to give Atlanta a 13-9 lead.

Aerial Powers and Nia Coffey sunk back-to-back 3-pointers in the last 30 seconds to end the first quarter at 19-14 for the Dream.

Gray headlined the Dream to start with five points, two assists and one rebound. The guard went 1-for-2 from the field and 2-for-2 from the free throw line.

The Dream bench outscored the Lynx 10-2 in the first.

Atlanta shot 58.3% from the field and 100% from 3-point range.

Q2:

As the Lynx fought back to tie it at 23-23, Howard, Charles and Gray combined for Atlanta's next eight points to retake the lead, 31-28.

Howard found Parker-Tyus for a midrange jumper to give the Dream a 35-33 lead going into the half.

Charles went 2-for-3 from the field in the second quarter to finish with a team-high of eight points in the first half.

Gray and Howard followed with seven and six first half points, respectively. Howard added a team-high of four rebounds and three assists.

The Dream outpaced the Lynx in the paint 10-8, and in second chance points, 2-0 in the second quarter. Atlanta's bench also outscored Minnesota's, 16-2 in the first half.

Q3:

After going back-and-forth with the Lynx, Powers and Henderson combined for six points to give Atlanta a 56-54 lead.

Parker-Tyus then capitalized on the Dream's momentum, posting up in the paint for a 6-foot layup to extend the Dream lead to four points, 58-54.

Parker-Tyus continued to impact the game on both sides for the Dream, recording a block on the next possession and following it by drawing a foul in the paint to go to the line. Her efforts accentuated a 10-2 Atlanta run to close the third.

Parker-Tyus led the Dream off the bench with six points, three steals, three rebounds and one block in the third.

Powers and Henderson added five points each, also off the bench in the third.

Atlanta shot 60% from the field in the third quarter and outscored the Lynx in the paint, 16-8.

Q4:

Atlanta's third quarter run carried over into the fourth, extending to a 13-5 run.

Howard and Parker-Tyus combined for 14 of the Dream's 19 fourth quarter points.

Howard went 2-for-7 from the field while Parker-Tyus went a perfect 3-for-3.

Atlanta outscored the Lynx in the paint (8-6) and in fast break points (2-0).

