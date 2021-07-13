July 13, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 13, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SWEEP OF THE YARD GOATS - The Portland Sea Dogs swept the Hartford Yard Goats in six-games last week at Hadlock Field in Portland. The sweep continued the the winning streak and was the first six-game sweep of the season. The Sea Dogs were led by Ryan Fitzgerald (.421 with four doubles and two home runs) and Devlin Granberg (.375 with two doubles, one triple and one home run).

WINNING STREAK CONTINUES - The Sea Dogs are currently riding their longest winning steak since August 15-25, 2014. Since 2014, Portland has not won more than five-straight games. During the streak, the Sea Dogs lead all of Double-A in batting average with .319. They have also recorded 15 doubles, one triple and 10 home runs. On the mound, Portland is limiting opposing teams to a 3.00 ERA (19 earned runs on 45 hits). In 57.0 innings, Sea Dogs pitchers have struck out 60 while walking 11.

FIRST TIME AGAINST THE FIGHTIN' PHILS - The Sea Dogs are taking on the Reading Fightin' Phils for the first time in 2021. Reading is currently 26-34 this season and are tied for third place in the Northeast Division with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 12.5 games out of first place. They are 15-15 at home and are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Sea Dogs are currently in second place in the Northeast League and are gaining on the first place Somerset Patriots. Portland is 3.0 games out of first place and are well within the playoff hunt as we begin the second half of the season.

MATTHEW KENT DOES NOT ISSUE FREE PASSES - Lefty reliever Matthew Kent has not issued a walk since 6/6. During that time he has pitched 20.1 innings allowing 13 runs (eight earned) on 24 hits while striking out 11. He has limited opponents to a .300 batting average.

ON THE MOUND - Andrew Politi will make the start in game tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched 7/8 vs Hartford and tossed 5.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while striking out six. It was the first time since 6/2 he did not issue a walk.

