Ducks Win Third Straight, Take 8-3 Opener in Harrisburg

RubberDucks left-handers Logan Allen and Tanner Tully each pitched four innings, and left fielder Will Benson and second baseman Richie Palacios each homered as the RubberDucks won its third straight game, 8-3, over the Harrisburg Senators in the opener of a six-game series at FNB Field Tuesday night.

Turning Point

Benson's third-inning homer off Senators right-hander Mario Sanchez stood as the game's only run through the first six innings. In the top of the seventh, Senators right-hander Frankie Bartow walked right fielder Chris Roller and hit first baseman Jonathan Engelmann with a pitch before catcher Mike Rivera bunted into a fielder's choice. Designated hitter Austen Wade then hit an RBI double down the right-field line, and third baseman Ike Freeman hit a two-run single to right field - each for their first Double-A RBIs - to put Akron ahead, 4-0.

Mound Presence

In his Double-A debut, Allen allowed two singles and retired 12 of 14 batters, including six on strikeouts in the first four innings. Tully worked around singles in each of his first two innings, stranding the potential tying run at third base to end the sixth inning. With a 4-0 lead, he allowed a run on two hits and two wild pitches in the seventh inning, but completed four innings, with five hits, one walk and four strikeouts. Right-hander Nic Enright allowed a two-run homer to left fielder Nick Banks that cut Akron's winning margin to 8-3 in the ninth inning.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks closed the game with three straight multi-run innings. After three runs in the seventh, Bartow allowed an eighth-inning leadoff single to shortstop Andruw Monasterio, and second baseman Richie Palacios hit a two-run home run - his third of the season and first since June 19. Benson and center fielder Steven Kwan each hit doubles in a two-run ninth inning. Kwan has a six-game hitting streak, with nine hits, five extra-base hits and six RBIs on the road trip.

Notebook

At 35-24, Akron remains in first place by percentage points (.593 to .590) over Erie (36-25) in the Double-A Northeast Southwest Division...Now with eight home runs this season, Benson has hit four in his 19 starts as the leadoff batter since June 19...Monasterio has eight hits and has scored six runs on the road trip...Time of game: 3:00...Attendance: 1,955.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their six-game series in Harrisburg at 6:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday. Akron RHP Cody Morris (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators LHP Tim Cate (2-3, 4.31 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

