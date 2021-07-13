Four Hits from Capra, Three Hits from Groshans and Lopez Lead NH to Win

Hartford, CT - A four-hit, five-RBI night from Vinny Capra led the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) to an impressive 11-5 win over the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

Capra finished his night with two singles, a double, and a triple. Jordan Groshans and Otto Lopez each had three hits, part of a 16-hit attack.

LJ Talley drove in a run with a grounder in the first, homered in the third, and hit the first of three consecutive doubles in the top of the seventh inning to rally the Fisher Cats to the win.

In the decisive seventh inning, which the Fisher Cats started down 5-4, Lopez bunted for a single, Groshans walked, and Talley, Capra, and Kevin Vicuna hit consecutive two-baggers for an 8-5 lead.

The teams exchanged a pair of runs in the first inning.Â Groshans doubled home the first run and Talley added an RBI groundout after Austin Martin singled and Chavez Young reached on a fielders choice.

Hartford's lead-off hitter Jameson Hannah made it 2-1 with his first home run, and Elehuris Montero singled home Taylor Snyder to tie the game.

Talley's fifth home run, a solo shot in the top of the third, gave New Hampshire a 3-2 lead, but the Yard Goats answered and took a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the inning on home runs by Sean Bouchard and Elehuris Montero.

The Fisher Cats cut the lead to 5-4 in the top of the fifth inning, putting together singles by Lopez, Groshans, and Capra.

Capra added a two-run triple in his final at-bat in the top of the eighth inning as the Fisher Cats hit double digits in runs for the 12th time in 2021. Austin Martin walked and scored on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth for the final run.

Johnny Barbato (W, 1-2) worked an inning of scoreless relief to pick up his first win of the season. Jon Harris, Graham Spraker, and Kyle Johnston each contributed a scoreless inning in relief of starter Elvis Luciano, who allowed five runs (three earned) in his five innings.

