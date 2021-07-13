Yard Goats Blast 3 Homers in Loss to Fisher Cats

Hartford, CT - The Yard Goats blasted three home runs over the first three innings off former MLB pitcher Elvis Luciano but it was not enough as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats defeated Hartford 11-5 on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. Fisher Cats DH Vinny Capra stole the show with four hits, including a triple and double, and five RBI leading the Fisher Cats to a victory in the first of a six-game series. Jameson Hannah cranked his first Double-A home run for the Yard Goats and teammates Sean Bouchard and Elehuis Montero also went deep.

The Fisher Cats scored two runs in the first inning off Hartford starter Nick Bush but the Yard Goats tied the game in the bottom half of the inning off former Blue Jays RHP Elvis Luciano on Hannah's solo homer and Montero's RBI single.

The Yard Goats took a 5-3 lead with three runs in the third inning, highlighted by a pair of homers from Sean Bouchard and Elehuris Montero. The Fisher Cats made it 5-4 with a run in the fifth inning on Vinny Capra's RBI single. Bush went five innings and allowed four runs (2 earned) on eight hits with two walks and six strikeouts and left with a 5-4 lead.

However, the Fisher Cats answered with a four-run seventh inning. Otto Lopez started the rally with a bunt single and LT Tally drove him in and tied the game with a double. Capra followed with a two-run double to make it 7-5 New Hampshire. Kevin Vincuna finished the rally with the Fisher Cats third straight double to put the Fisher Cats ahead 8-5. The Jays affiliate added two runs in the eighth on Capra's two-run triple.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game homestand against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Wednesday night (7:05 PM). Tickets are available by visiting the website, yardgoatsbaseball.com. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com and the video stream available on MiLB.TV.

