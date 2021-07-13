Erie SeaWolves vs. Bowie Baysox - Game Information
July 13, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
ERIE SEAWOLVES (35-25, T1ST PLACE SW DIVISION, 1.0 GA) VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (33-25, 3RD PLACE SW DIVISION, 1.0 GB)
RHP CHANCE KIRBY (1-1, 3.77 ERA) VS. RHP BLAINE KNIGHT (2-1, 2.12 ERA)
TUESDAY, JULY 13 | 7:05 P.M. | UPMC PARK
GAME #61 | HOME GAME #31 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV
UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS
WEDNESDAY VS. BOWIE - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK
RHP Elvin Rodriguez (2-1, 5.09 ERA) vs. RHP Gray Fenter (3-2, 8.03 ERA)
THURSDAY VS. BOWIE - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK
RHP Jesus Rodriguez (1-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. RHP Kyle Brnovich (0-0, 4.50 ERA)
FRIDAY VS. BOWIE - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK
RHP A.J. Ladwig (3-3, 4.46 ERA) vs. RHP Mike Baumann (1-2, 6.41 ERA)
SATURDAY vs. BOWIE - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK
LHP Joey Wentz (0-1, 4.11 ERA) vs. RHP Grayson Rodriguez (3-1, 2.34 ERA)
LAST GAME
The SeaWolves emerged victorious in a tense pitching duel with the Somerset Patriots on Sunday afternoon, 1-0. With both sides putting up shutouts, the game was decided in the 10th inning with a run-scoring single by Jon Rosoff. Erie used four pitchers to log their fourth shutout of the season. Erie kept Somerset at bay thanks to a strong start from Joey Wentz. Despite walking the first two batters of the game, Wentz never dealt with a runner at third base. At one point, Wentz sent down six in a row into the fifth inning. In the bottom of the tenth, Brad Bass loaded the bases with only one out through a walk and a single, but worked two flyouts to earn the win.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 13, 2021
- Erie SeaWolves vs. Bowie Baysox - Game Information - Erie SeaWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.