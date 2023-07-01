July 1, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 1, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND SWEEPS NEW HAMPSHIRE The Portland Sea Dogs swept the twin bill against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Friday night. The Sea Dogs defeated the Fisher Cats 6-2 in game one before taking game two with a 7-3 final score in nine innings. In game one, Portland broke up the pitcher's duel in the top of the fourth after Matthew Lugo worked a bases-loaded walk to score Marcelo Mayer and Portland took the 1-0 lead. Elih Marrero scored two more runs with a two-RBI single to right field to extend the lead to 3-1. Rainer Nunez put New Hampshire on the board in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run to center field. An RBI double from Steward Berroa scored one but Portland led, 3-2. Corey Rosier hit an RBI double in the top of the sixth to score Phillip Sikes to double the Portland lead. An RBI single from Sikes in the top of the seventh along with an RBI groundout from Rosier would secure the 6-2 win in game one. In game two, New Hampshire took the early lead in the bottom of the first after Steward Berroa scored on a wild pitch. Nick Yorke tied the ballgame in the top of the third with an RBI groundout to score Corey Rosier. In the bottom of the fifth, PK Morris put the Fisher Cats on top 2-1 with a solo homer to right center field. Phillip Sikes scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh with Marcelo Mayer at the plate to tie the game again, 2-2. With the game tied through seven innings, Portland played extras. Nathan Hickey hit an RBI single to score Chase Meidroth who began the top of the eighth as the runner at second and Portland took the 3-2 lead. Trevor Schwecke scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth to even the score. Sikes put Portland on top in the top of the ninth with a sacrifice fly before an RBI double from Mayer (5) extended the 5-3 lead. Mayer came home to score on a wild pitch before a throwing error by the catcher scored Nick Yorke and Portland took game two, 7-3.

TOP DOGS With the doubleheader sweep last night, Portland is now in first place of the Northeast Division after the pair of wins, 1.0 game ahead of the Hartford Yard Goats and Somerset Patriots.

THREE IN A ROW Portland has won their last three games in Manchester. The last time the Sea Dogs won three straight was May 25-27 against the Fisher Cats.

JOELY RODRIGUEZ STAYS STRONG Rodriguez pitched another rehab outing with Portland last night, tossing 1.0 inning in the first game of the doubleheader. He retired all three batters he faced with two groundouts and a flyout.

SPEAKING OF MLB REHABS Yu Chang bat leadoff for the Sea Dogs last night in the first game. He went 0-4 with three flyouts and a groundout. He is scheduled to play again for Portland and bat in the leadoff spot again.

LONGEST ACTIVE ON BASE STREAK Nick Yorke is currently riding the longest active on base streak for Portland. He has reached base safely in 11 games. During that time, he is hitting .255 with three doubles and a home run. Yorke has also driven in three runs and has drawn two walks.

CLOSING THE BOOK ON JUNE Portland finished 12-13 in the month of June. Corey Rosier had the best month at the plate hitting .317 with eight doubles, two triples and eight RBI. Marcelo Mayer had the most home runs with five in just 23 games. On the mound, Luis Guerrero recorded five saves and had the lowest ERA on the team in June, 0.93.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 1, 2017 - For the second straight year, the Sea Dogs swept a doubleheader from Hartford, winning 1-0 and 10-3...In the opener, Deiner Lopez hit a two-out homer and Teddy Stankiewicz fired six scoreless on six hits and five strikeouts...In the nightcap, Chad De La Guerra hit a three-run homer and Rafael Devers followed with a solo-shot.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Hunter Dobbins takes the mound tonight for his second start with the Sea Dogs this season. He made his Double-A debut June 23rd and tossed 5.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking three and striking out five. Dobbins earned the winning decision.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.