JOY-MADE Presented by CarMax Featuring Kiki Iriafen

July 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics YouTube Video







Episode 1 of MADE presented by CarMax tips off with Washington Mystics rookie forward Kiki Iriafen. From adjusting to life in D.C., to jumping from college to the pros, Kiki's journey goes beyond basketball - it's about rediscovering herself, her passion, and the JOY that led her to the game in the first place.

In Season 3 of MADE, we explore how the WNBA has entered a historic new chapter. This year's cast represents the leading charge. They're pushing the pace, redefining influence, and inspiring a generation through authenticity, talent, and self-expression.

Welcome to the NEW WAVE.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







