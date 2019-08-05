Jose Jose Jose: Peroza Powers BKLYN to Win

CONEY ISLAND, NY - Jose Peroza, Matt Mullenbach, and Luke Ritter each stepped up Monday sending the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, to a 3-2 come-from-behind victory against division-leading Hudson Valley at MCU Park. With the victory, the Cyclones are 1.5 games back of first place.

W: Edwards (1-2)

L: Plughaupt (0-1)

SV: Mullenbach (4)

Cyclones HR: Ritter (3)

BIG MOMENTS

Trailing 2-1 in the seventh, 19-year-old Jose Peroza slammed a two-out, two-strike, two-run single to give the Cyclones a 3-2 lead. Matt Mullenbach escaped trouble in the bottom of the eighth, stranding the tying and go-ahead runs on base.

K.V. Edwards' solo home run in the seventh gave Hudson Valley a 2-1 lead. The Renegades had tied the game on Jacson McGowan's run-scoring single, driving in his league-leading 34th run in the sixth.

Luke Ritter went 3-3, breaking the scoreless tie for Brooklyn by leading off the second with a solo home run.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

Matt Cleveland: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

Jose Peroza: 1-3, 2 RBI

Luke Ritter: 3-3, HR, RBI, 2 R

Matt Mullenbach: SV, 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K

NEWS & NOTES

Luke Ritter slammed his first home run since June 28 against Lowell, smashing his third professional home run off the scoreboard in left field.

Matt Cleveland has allowed three earned runs over his past 27 1/3 innings, tallying a 0.98 ERA over his past five starts.

Matt Mullenbach has two saves against Hudson Valley this season. He has stranded all five runners he has inherited.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. Hudson Valley - Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.

MCU Park - Coney Island, NY

Probables: RHP Garrison Bryant (3-1, 3.00) vs. LHP John Doxakis (0-0, 2.70)

Tickets: brooklyncyclones.com/tickets

Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen

Video: facebook.com/brooklyncyclones

