Jose Jose Jose: Peroza Powers BKLYN to Win
August 5, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
CONEY ISLAND, NY - Jose Peroza, Matt Mullenbach, and Luke Ritter each stepped up Monday sending the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, to a 3-2 come-from-behind victory against division-leading Hudson Valley at MCU Park. With the victory, the Cyclones are 1.5 games back of first place.
W: Edwards (1-2)
L: Plughaupt (0-1)
SV: Mullenbach (4)
Cyclones HR: Ritter (3)
BIG MOMENTS
Trailing 2-1 in the seventh, 19-year-old Jose Peroza slammed a two-out, two-strike, two-run single to give the Cyclones a 3-2 lead. Matt Mullenbach escaped trouble in the bottom of the eighth, stranding the tying and go-ahead runs on base.
K.V. Edwards' solo home run in the seventh gave Hudson Valley a 2-1 lead. The Renegades had tied the game on Jacson McGowan's run-scoring single, driving in his league-leading 34th run in the sixth.
Luke Ritter went 3-3, breaking the scoreless tie for Brooklyn by leading off the second with a solo home run.
KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS
Matt Cleveland: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
Jose Peroza: 1-3, 2 RBI
Luke Ritter: 3-3, HR, RBI, 2 R
Matt Mullenbach: SV, 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K
NEWS & NOTES
Luke Ritter slammed his first home run since June 28 against Lowell, smashing his third professional home run off the scoreboard in left field.
Matt Cleveland has allowed three earned runs over his past 27 1/3 innings, tallying a 0.98 ERA over his past five starts.
Matt Mullenbach has two saves against Hudson Valley this season. He has stranded all five runners he has inherited.
WHAT'S NEXT
Cyclones vs. Hudson Valley - Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.
MCU Park - Coney Island, NY
Probables: RHP Garrison Bryant (3-1, 3.00) vs. LHP John Doxakis (0-0, 2.70)
Tickets: brooklyncyclones.com/tickets
Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen
Video: facebook.com/brooklyncyclones
• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...
New York-Penn League Stories from August 5, 2019
- Williamsport Blows Away Batavia for 6th Straight Win - Williamsport Crosscutters
- Spinners Fall Victim to ValleyCats Walk-Off Home Run - Lowell Spinners
- Vermont Rallies For 4-3 Victory Over Staten Island - Vermont Lake Monsters
- Tigers Win Three in a Row for the First Time this Season - Connecticut Tigers
- Sadly, Lightning Strikes Twice - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Jose Jose Jose: Peroza Powers BKLYN to Win - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Tigers Shutout IronBirds to Open Series - Aberdeen IronBirds
- Black Bears Begins Homestand with a Doubleheader - West Virginia Black Bears
- Doubledays Get 1-Hit by Tri-City - Auburn Doubledays
- Staten Island's Pitching Outduels Mahoning Valley as Yanks Sweep Series - Staten Island Yankees
- Staten Island Yankees Announce All-Star Team Selection Format and Event Details - Staten Island Yankees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.