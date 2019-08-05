Tigers Win Three in a Row for the First Time this Season

August 5, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Connecticut Tigers News Release





Norwich, CT - Ryan Kreidler went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and the Connecticut Tigers (23-26) defeated the Aberdeen IronBirds (28-22) by a final score of 2-0. This was the third straight win for the Tigers, and the first time they accomplished that feat this season.

Xavier Javier (Win, 3-2) pitched six scoreless innings surrendering four hits with one walk and one strikeout. This ties a season-high in innings pitch with a season-low in runs allowed for him this year.

After a Gresuan Silverio walk and a Moises Nunez double, Kreidler delivered the only runs of the game on a two-RBI single in the fifth inning to give the Tigers the 2-0 lead. This was the fourth-round draft pick's second three-plus hit game of his career.

Kyle Thomas (Hold, 6) pitched a scoreless inning in the seventh. Thomas totaled two strikeouts with one walk and no hits allowed. Kory Behenna (Hold, 2) delivered a scoreless eighth inning for the Tigers. He now has six-straight performances without surrendering a run.

Behenna walked the first hitter of the ninth inning before turning the ball over to Yaya Chentouf (Save, 2). Chentouf got a six-four-three double play on the third pitch of the inning. He followed it up with a fly out to right to end the contest.

The Connecticut Tigers will be back in action tomorrow night at home against the Aberdeen IronBirds. You can catch all the action on the Norwich Courtyard by Marriott Connecticut Tigers Radio Network on 1310 WICH. Elijah Gonzalez will have the call. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

