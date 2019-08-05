Staten Island Yankees Announce All-Star Team Selection Format and Event Details

STATEN ISLAND - The New York-Penn League's 15th annual All-Star game will be played at Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George on Staten Island on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. On Sunday the teams were selected by United States Congressman Max Rose (NY, 11th District) and Staten Island Borough President James Oddo.

This unprecedented draft of NYPL All-Stars will now be approved by the teams and League officials. Announcement of the teams is anticipated to occur within a week.

"We wanted to find a fun and unique means to select the teams while maintaining the integrity of the game that will be played by a new generation of talented players hoping to ascend to Major League Baseball," said Will Smith, Staten Island Yankees President and Operating Partner. "Our list of people to thank for this format is extremely long and includes the leadership of the New York-Penn League including President Ben Hayes and all League General Managers, MLB Farm Directors, Minor League Baseball and the Player Development Staff of the New York Yankees. I also personally thank U.S. Representative Rose and Borough President Oddo for their time and patience through this process. We're proud to develop this format and hope it builds additional bridges within communities by demonstrating how we can also have fun while working together."

Gates to Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George will open at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21st and the day's events include: autograph sessions by both teams; Homerun Derby featuring NYPL All-Stars, New York's Bravest (New York Fire Department) and New York's Finest (New York Police Department); a Zooperstars appearance, New York Yankee former player(s) appearance and autograph session; an appearance by the World Series trophy and post-game fireworks.

Tickets are available at 718-720-9265 or www.siyanks.com/all-star-game

The Staten Island Yankees are the Single A-Short Season Affiliate of the New York Yankees and play at Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George. The New York-Penn League formed 80 years ago in 1939 and is comprised of fourteen teams throughout New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Vermont, West Virginia, and Connecticut. Each team plays 76 total games between June - September.

