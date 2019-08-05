Black Bears Begins Homestand with a Doubleheader

GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The Black Bears return home to begin their six-game home stand with a doubleheader against the Williamsport Crosscutters on Thursday, August 8. The first game of the doubleheader begins at 6:35 p.m. and will make up for the postponed game on July 6 at Williamsport.

Each game will be seven innings with the second game beginning 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first. All tickets purchased for the first game at 6:35 p.m. will be honored through the second game.

Fans will also enjoy the Kevin Kramer bobblehead giveaway presented by Mylan. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a bobblehead of former Black Bear and 2015 second round draft pick, Kevin Kramer. Kramer, who currently plays for the Indianapolis Indians and is on the Pittsburgh Pirates' 40-man roster, made his major league debut for the Pirates on September 5, 2018.

