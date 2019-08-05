Tigers Shutout IronBirds to Open Series

August 5, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release





Norwhich, C.T. - After getting swept by Vermont, Aberdeen rolled into Connecticut with high hopes against the Tigers. Defensively things were great, but the offense was baffled in a 2-0 shutout from Connecticut.

W: Xavier Javier

L: Ryan Conroy

S: Yaya Chentouf

BIG MOMENTS

5th inning: After scoreless action through four and half, Connecticut got the hits that mattered. A double and a walk put two on, and they both scored on a two RBI double for Ryan Kreidler. UCLA's fourth rounder had three hits in the game but made it 2-0.

Bottom of the 7th: Connor Gillispie nearly completed an immaculate inning. He struckout the first two batters on six pitches, then had an 0-2 count on Eric De La Rosa. He flew one into center to end the inning but keep it less than immaculate.

NEWS AND NOTES

Aberdeen was shutout for just the second time this season.

The IronBirds have lost four in a row for the first time since being 5-8 at the end of June.

WHAT'S NEXT

IronBirds at Tigers, Tuesday, 7:05 P.M.

Dodd Stadium - Norwhich, CT

New York-Penn League Stories from August 5, 2019

