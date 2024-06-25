Jones Homers, Monarchs Fall to Sioux City

June 25, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Hayden Jones left the yard, but the Kansas City Monarchs came up short in their series opener with the Sioux City Explorers.

Sioux City cruised to a 9-1 win over Kansas City at Legends Field on Tuesday night.

Kansas City (20-20) managed just five hits off the Sioux City pitching staff. Left-hander Jared Wetherbee (3-3) hurled six shutout innings in the win, Gabriel Ponce (1-2) took the loss.

Jones' home run went the opposite way to left-center field in the seventh inning, his fourth home run of the year.

The Explorers (18-22) got going early, scoring three runs across the first three frames. John Nogowski demolished a two-run home run in the first, Scott Ota drove in Daniel Lingua in the third.

Home runs by Osvaldo Martinez and Daniel Perez would mount the Explorers' lead to eight, which would stretch as big as nine.

The Monarchs continue their six-game home stand tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. Parkville native Grant Gavin will start for Kansas City. Tickets are available at monarchsbaseball.com.

