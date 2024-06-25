Miller Tosses Seven Scoreless Frames as Birds Down Lincoln

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries opened a six-game homestand with a 3-2 win over Lincoln behind seven shutout innings from Seth Miller on Tuesday.

Jordan Barth doubled with one out in the first inning and scored on a triple from Josh Rehwaldt. Mike Hart followed with an RBI single to give Sioux Falls an early 2-0 lead.

Rehwaldt walked with two outs in the third inning and scored on a base hit from Trevor Achenbach.

The Saltdogs fought back with a run in the top of the eighth and added another in the ninth before Charlie Hasty struck out two batters and induced a groundout to earn his sixth save.

Rehwaldt, Hart and Spencer Sarringar each finished with two hits while Miller scattered five hits and struck out three to move to 4-0 on the season. The Canaries are now 23-15 and will look to clinch the three-game series when the two teams meet Wednesday at 6:35pm.

