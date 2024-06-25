Cleburne Railroaders Announce Spectacular Fourth of July Weekend Celebration

June 25, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







Cleburne, TX - The Cleburne Railroaders are thrilled to announce an action-packed Fourth of July weekend filled with festivities, fireworks, and fun for the whole family! Join us for an unforgettable celebration of Independence Day and enjoy baseball in your backyard all weekend long.

July 4th - Independence Day Celebration: Kick off the holiday with the biggest fireworks show of the season! Enjoy a spectacular display that will light up the night sky right after the game. It's the perfect way to celebrate America's birthday with family and friends.

July 5th - Second Biggest Fireworks Show: Did you miss the fireworks on the 4th? No worries! Join us for the second biggest fireworks show of the season. Experience another night of dazzling pyrotechnics after the game.

July 6th - Wild West Night: Step back in time and enjoy Wild West Night featuring gunslingers and the Legends of Texas! Bring the family for a day of fun with a petting zoo, and live music presented by Texas Best Smokehouse and Chisholm Trail Outdoor Museum. Plus, the first 500 fans will receive a Pete Incaviglia Bobblehead, courtesy of FNB (one per person).

July 7th - Kids Free Ticket Day: Sunday is all about the kids! All Kid's Club Members can attend the game for free. Join us for a pre-game catch on the field from 5:00-5:30 PM and let the kids run the bases after the game. It's the perfect family-friendly end to an exciting weekend.

Special Offer: For both the 4th and the 5th, enjoy an all-you-can-eat ticket to the Picnic Terrace for just $29! Savor delicious food while watching the game and enjoying the fireworks.

Stay in the action all weekend long and make memories that will last a lifetime. Get your tickets now at railroaderbaseball.com.

Celebrate Independence Day with the Cleburne Railroaders. We can't wait to see you there! About the Cleburne Railroaders: The Cleburne Railroaders are a professional baseball team dedicated to delivering exceptional fan experiences and fostering community engagement in Cleburne, Texas. As a member of the American Association of Professional Baseball and MLB Partner Team, the Railroaders aim to excel both on and off the field, uniting fans and families for memorable experiences. For more information, visit www.railroaderbaseball.com.

