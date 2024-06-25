'Dogs' Late Comeback Falls Short

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Saltdogs found themselves in yet another close game on Tuesday night but their comeback bid fell short as they lost to Sioux Falls 3-2.

RHP Zach Keenan picked up another quality start, his fourth of the season, going 6.0 innings allowing 10 hits, and three runs being earned, no walks, and striking out five batters.

INF Luke Roskam put together his second consecutive multiple-hit performance including a solo homer in the top of the ninth inning, his third of the season.

INF Dakota Conners also recorded a multi-hit night with a single and double, he also came around to score the first run of the game for Lincoln.

Sioux Falls wasted no time opening the scoring in game one scoring twice in the bottom of the the first with an RBI triple followed up by an RBI single. The Canaries had three multiple base hits in the first two frames.

The Birds would grab one more run in the third with a two-out RBI single to extend the lead to 3-0. Both offenses would sit still until the eighth inning.

Conners' double led things off for the 'Dogs in the top of the eighth inning, a walk advanced him to third. OF Aaron Takacs put Lincoln on the board with a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Conners.

In the ninth Roskam's no-doubt home run pulled the Saltdogs within one run but that would be as close as they would get as the next three batters would be retired.

Game two is scheduled for Wednesday night at 6:35 from Sioux Falls Stadium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota as Lincoln looks to even the series.

